‘Anthem’ Director Explains Why He Thinks This is the “Most Emotional Shooter” of the Decade

Anthem director Jonathan Warner recently sat down with EDGE Magazine to talk about BioWare’s new IP Anthem and what he had to say reveals more about the more narrative direction of the title not seen in the public demos.

The demo periods are for players to get a feel of the mechanics, the flight — not necessarily to see the story. There has to be some surprises after all, but when speaking with the magazine, Warner revealed why he thinks that this new game is the “most emotional shooter” of the decade.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[We might have] the most emotional shooter of our decade,” he told EDGE. “Games you don’t connect with emotionally are not games that you end up talking about years later. To me, that is the delight of making games, because I know that somewhere some young person is going to pick up Anthem and play it, and it is going to be that game for them. It’ll be their game. That’s such an amazing privilege.

“It can sound so pretentious to say, ‘We really want you to emotionally connect to this game.’ I do, but I want it to connect to lots of different people emotionally in different ways – whether it’s a touching story, or a character that you particularly love, or an adventure that you tell your friends about, or whether it’s just that adrenaline rush. It’s all emotional.”

We recently had a chance to play even more of the game and interview the team over at BioWare, while getting a chance to check out the endgame content and some of the story missions not available in the demo. You can check out our full thoughts with our coverage here, including the parts about the story players haven’t been able to see yet and those characters we connected to the most!

As for the game itself, whose open demo is going on now, Anthem releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC February 22nd.

Have more questions about the new BioWare IP? You can check out our Game Hub here for our previous coverage, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy about my private time with the title.

[H/T Wccftech]