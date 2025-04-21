Persona 4 Remake Reveal Seemingly Very Close

It looks like Atlus and Sega are going to reveal Persona 4 Remake, or whatever the remake of Persona 4 ends up being called, very soon. Following the remake of Persona 3, which released last year as Persona 3 Reload, many assumed Persona 4 would get the remake treatment next. Bolstering this assumption, there have been some scattered rumors claiming as much. And then on March 20, it was discovered that Atlus and Sega seemingly had registered “P4RE.JP,” a domain name for what is presumably Persona 4 Remake.

Fast-forward to today, April 21, and this domain name has been updated, signaling that the pair, and the website, are preparing for an announcement. Meanwhile, as Persona Central points out, this all follows an all too familiar pattern.

In the past, before various Persona games were announced, their related domains were updated in this exact fashion right before they were announced. That said, it is important to keep in mind we do not have confirmation this domain is official. If it is not, then this update isn’t relevant because the domain is not relevant.

All of this has happened on the back of a recent report though that Persona 4 Remake is set to be announced at the Xbox Games Showcase on June 8. While the venue may suggest it is going to be an Xbox exclusive, Persona 3 Reload was also revealed at an Xbox event, and it obviously ended up being multi-platform, though Xbox appeared to have some type of marketing deal for the remake.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. None of this information is official and it is laced with speculation. So far, it has not drawn out Atlus nor Sega for comment. We do not expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.