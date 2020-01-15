Mass Effect Developer Shares Cryptic Message

Developer BioWare has a number of different iconic franchises under its belt, but of those, Mass Effect is the most-lauded one that does not currently have any video game releases on the horizon. At least, officially. That’s partly to blame for why the cryptic Mass Effect-related social media post the company recently shared has gotten everyone all worked up.

More specifically, BioWare recently shared a brief video on social media, combined with a little music note emoji and the hashtag “#MassRelays” attached. The actual content of the video is basically just a summary of the concept of “mass effect,” the fictional force in the franchise that it’s named after. You can check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

A new Mass Effect video game was previously reported as being in development as of last year, but nothing official has been said on the matter. It’s been several years at this point since the most recent release, Mass Effect: Andromeda, and fans are seemingly still keen on the franchise despite the rocky reception in 2017.

The most likely suspects for this tease, if it’s really a tease at all? A remaster of the previous video games or the announcement of the aforementioned new game. Both would likely be received well, and a remaster (or, dare I say it, a remake) would allow for folks that missed it the first time around (or the second if they also passed on the trilogy collection) a chance to play it on new hardware.

What do you think of BioWare‘s video? Do you think a remaster is on the way? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

The most recent video game in the Mass Effect franchise, Mass Effect: Andromeda, released in early 2017, but seemingly failed to achieve the desired commercial or critical success. Since that time, no news of further Mass Effect installments have been announced. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the franchise right here.