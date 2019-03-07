BioWare Reveals Immediate Changes Coming to ‘Anthem’

With the recent teaser of returning actors in full mo-cap gear filming new seasons for the promised future story arcs of Anthem, many players are waiting to hear some of the more mechanical fixes in mind alongside the new content drops. Weapon fixes, balance tweaks, and console bricking are among the highest of concerns, something the studio addressed in a recent livestream.

The next big update for the online game is scheduled for March 12th and will offer a tons of bug fixes that BioWare has heard the most of from fans. The most immediate issue is the console crashes on primarily the PlayStation 4, though trickling Xbox One reports have also come in though in a much smaller number. After numerous rounds of testing the team mentioned that they’ve seen no proof of “bricked consoles” though they are keeping the worst-case-scenario option in mind when they deploy their biggest crash fix.

As someone who has been playing on PC, I haven’t encountered any of these issues, which means they seem to be more focused on consoles for the bigger of the glitches and game-breaking issues.

BioWare will also be tweaking the Respawn timer, making the Respawn feature available for all players after 30 seconds, making players less dependent on their teammates for a revive. Other fixes include a health that dramatically reduces both health and shields, in addition to loot quality changes – especially with Grandmaster levels – though it’s unclear if this particular focus will deploy on the 12th as well.

In the stream, seen above, the devs oulined general plans for improvements alongside the normal content drops that will be on the way. They are also looking at any other additional changes players would like to see, which means the fix list could be much larger than originally projected.

Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

