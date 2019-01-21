BioWare Allegedly “Tried” to Make ‘Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 3’

Star Wars is the talk of pretty much everyone in the gaming community as of late considering the recent news that EA cancelled the highly anticipated open-world game that has been in progress for years. While ire continues over the cancellation, it appears that another developer under EA’s thumb tried to get back into the swing of it – but to know avail.

It was Kotaku’s Jason Schreier that broke the initial news over the most recent cancellation but apparently, that’s not the only one that couldn’t get off the ground. BioWare is known for their incredible take on the Star Wars universe and had apparently been trying to get Knights of the Old Republic 3 up and running numerous times – but clearly that progress never went anywhere.

They’ve tried to make it happen, more than once from what I’ve heard. No luck — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 18, 2019

As a huge fan of BioWare’s online Star Wars adventures, I would have loved to see a third installment from this team. The characters were mesmerizing, the story was enthralling, and the gameplay was wildly addictive. Since there seems to be a weird vacuum in the Star Wars niche and EA continues to come under heavy fire for yet another cancellation, maybe a potential story board for KotOR 3 could finally be pushed. After Anthem and Dragon Age 4, of course.

Regarding all of the speculation about the cancellation, EA did issue a response but it was a lot of words to basically say nothing at all. The weirdly evasive statement seemed to only infuriate fans even more. “There’s been speculation overnight about one of our Star Wars projects,” began their statement. “As a natural part of the creative process, the great work by our team in Vancouver continues and will evolve into future Star Wars content and games.”

According to an earlier report, the game in question was codenamed Orca and was reportedly axed in favor of a smaller title that is allegedly slated for a 2020 release. Though EA’s statement says a lot, it’s all a very roundabout way of not really stating much at all so it will be interesting to see where this goes from here.

