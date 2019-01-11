BioWare Teases New ‘Anthem’ Surprises for Upcoming Livestream

BioWare’s Anthem is almost here but that doesn’t mean the studio is done teasing what’s to come.

Lead Producer Ben Irving took to his Twitter to share a new livestream that will be taking place on January 17th but it was the follow up tweet by Electronic Arts Global Community Manager Jesse Anderson that got us excited:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Next Anthem Live Stream is on January 17ths at 3pm CT. Topics TBA. — Ben Irving (@BenIrvo) January 11, 2019

We’ve got another @anthemgame livestream coming up on January 17th at 3pm Central Time! We’ll be avoiding story spoilers while still showing a few new things. @BenIrvo will also be playing using Mouse and Keyboard controls 😉 pic.twitter.com/AbQgG42evh — Jesse Anderson (@Darokaz) January 11, 2019

As far as what these “new things” could be, we’re not quite sure yet but the team has focused a lot on the Storm and Interceptor Javelins, so we’re hoping for a little more information on the other two – or maybe a new character introduction?

What’s even better is that the next stream will be followed by the VIP demo, which will be held a week later. This will allow more people to be able to play the game before the open demo and the full release date at the end of February.

Following the VIP demo, which will kick off on January 25th, the open demo will kick off that will be available for everyone – not just those that pre-ordered. From February 1 through the 3rd, players will be able to take part in the open demo to see exactly how BioWare’s open-world MMORPG works and explore some of the stunning open-world we’ve seen teased thus far.

As for the game itself, Anthem drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC players on February 22nd. Thoughts on on everything we’ve seen so far from BioWare about their newest IP? What do you hope this upcoming livestream has in store?Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!