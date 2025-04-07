New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 7th

Last week was a doozy for all of us, especially those in the digital entertainment industry, with the news regarding CinemaCon and the United States’ Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order delay due to Trump’s tariffs. As we start another work week, take some time to relax and take a moment to simply be present. Speaking of presents, there’s one place that has all the games you need to satisfy that craving of knowledge: The New York Times app. From Connections to Strands, there is a game for each type of puzzle-goer. Wordle is a go-to for many, which makes sense given its massive popularity. Yesterday’s puzzle was slightly challenging, but today, April 7th, the puzzle will be the most difficult one we’ve had in quite some time. As we tread forward, we’ve got some helpful tips, hints, and the solution for today’s NYT Wordle below.

The global phenomenon known as Wordle has been puzzling players since 2021, with over 2000 words making their way through their daily puzzles. For those jumping into the guessing game for the first time, Wordle has players solve a five-letter word with up to six chances to figure out the final word. To help, players will receive feedback through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which will provide insight as to where and which letters belong in the word.

With this, my starter word for today is "niche" since it's not a common word, but it's something everyone has in their lives, whether they know it or not. The starting word has two yellow blocks.

Finding a niche can be as simple as being a fan of puzzles like Wordle.

The word “niche” has two yellow blocks with H and E. While this might not be a lot to build from, getting a vowel and a consonant is a great start to have. With E not being at the end of the final word, this gives us a good stance as to which kind of words to look for. A useful hint with this answer would be to find a word with H as the starting letter. If you are having trouble, we have provided today’s Wordle solution below.

The solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 7th is “Hazel.” Honestly, this was difficult to solve. Z is a rare letter to guess at the start, so don’t worry if this took you a while to solve. In any case, make the best of your day and we’ll be back tomorrow for another Wordle puzzle piece. Keep moving forward, players.