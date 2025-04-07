New York Times Connections Answers for April 7th

Need some assistance with today’s Connections? We can help, as we have everything that you need, from the correct answers and categories, plus some hints and tips, all for today, April 7th’s Connections from The New York Times. Connections has been doing quite well since it’s debut in 2023, sometimes outshining Wordle and Strands at their own game. In terms of today, we do have yet another great puzzle that is a bit on the trickier side, but not impossible. In any case, we at ComicBook have all of the correct answers, categories, and hints for today’s Connections.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In The New York Times’ Connections, you are given 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from days of the week or first names of action stars to The White Lotus characters or words with double letters in them. You only get four chances to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some intersting words and categories.

In regards to today’s Connections, we have some fun words that, as always, can trip you up if you’re not careful. Something to keep in mind for puzzles like today’s is that many of the words usually have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches. The words in today’s Connections are as follows: Pound, Locker, Level, Crater. Nail, Hills, Cape, Hanger, Pulse, Hammer, Beat, Gorge, Ball, Ridge, Print, and Thump.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Your muscles may do this after a workout

Green: The work of Mother Nature

Blue: How do I get that painting up?

Purple: Five toes equal?

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Throb

Green: Landforms

Blue: Picture Hanging Needs

Purple: Foot ___

If you want to know the answers as to what words go into which categories, here are the answers to Connections for April 7th:

Yellow: Beat, Pound, Pulse, Thump

Green: Cape, Crater, Gorge, Ridge

Blue: Hammer, Hanger, Level, Nail

Purple: Ball, Hills, Locker, Print

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Connections, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.