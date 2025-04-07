New York Times Strands Answers for April 7th

Finding today’s Strands a bit on the difficult side? We got you covered, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 7th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to a couple of hints and tips to help you out. Connections and Wordle have their charm, but the nostalgic and fun gameplay of Strands is super addictive. Today’s theme, “Half-and-half”, is definitely a tough one to figure out, especially if you can’t find the Spangram. Fortunately, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The New York Times’ Strands gameplay has you locate words or phrases related to the topic given, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like utensils or dippings. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of dippings, potential words would be types of dip like ranch or blue cheese.

Today’s Strands theme is “Half-and-half”.

For today, April 7th, like yesterday, is on the harder side in terms of the theme, with the Spangram being a tough one to find. The theme for today’s Strands is “Half-and-half”. While milk can be half and half, it doesn’t appear to be the main topic. With this puzzle, it helps to think about the punctuation and double usage of half. There are six words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is a mix of two beings.

When figuring out where the Spangram may be in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Hybrid Creature.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all types of hybrids, either in your favor or not, they are as follows:

Hybrid Creature

Merman

Satyr

Centaur

Jackalope

Griffin

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYC Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.