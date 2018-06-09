BioWare Will Return To Mass Effect and Dragon Age At Some Point

With all eyes on Anthem, it’s understood that BioWare is quite busy, especially with making sure that the co-op oriented action game is set to go in time for its February release. But that doesn’t mean that it’s done working on other franchises.

Following Game Informer’s confirmation that it would feature Anthem on its July cover, the outlet spoke with Casey Hudson about the status of both the Mass Effect and Dragon Age franchises.

As you’re probably aware, we haven’t seen a new Dragon Age since Inquisition dropped a few years ago; and Mass Effect: Andromeda performed underwhelmingly when it released back in 2017, forcing BioWare to put it on the backburner.

But the company will be revisiting both franchises in due time. “I would say a majority of the people at BioWare are working on Anthem, but we do have people who are figuring out what a next Dragon Age would look like.”

More importantly however, Hudson addressed the status of Mass Effect, as it turns out that Andromeda didn’t knock it off track completely. “It’s my baby,” he noted. “I helped start Mass Effect from the beginning. Of course we intend to get back to it at some point.”

The question is when this “point” will be. Obviously the team is going to be keeping quite busy with Anthem through 2019 and 2020. And maybe even beyond that, depending on how popular it is. But somewhere down the road, we will see Dragon Age and Mass Effect again. Fingers crossed.

In the meantime, both Mass Effect: Andromeda and Dragon Age: Inquisition can be found for fairly cheap on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Origin PC; and they’re worth checking out while you wait for Anthem to arrive on February 22 for those same platforms. You might even look into older chapters of each of the series, especially since they’re playable on Xbox One through backward compatibility. Start with Mass Effect 2 and Dragon Age: Origins if you can.

We’ll bring you more Anthem coverage as it becomes available, including any details we find about the co-op, gameplay and more.

