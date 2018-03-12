BioWare Notes That Writer’s Recent Departure From Company Won’t Affect Anthem

Last week, one of BioWare’s most notable writers, Drew Karpyshyn, departed from the company, leaving a number of fans wondering how this would affect future projects. After all, he lent his talents to a number of the company’s most notable games, including serving as lead writer for Mass Effect 2.

This sits especially true for Anthem, which is set for release sometime in 2019 and promises to be the company’s biggest project to date. But it appears that it’s moving full speed ahead on the project, despite Karpshyn leaving.

Casey Hudson, who serves as general manager for the company, recently addressed a fan comment regarding the departure, and assured that Anthem is still moving right along. “Story will always be an important part of every BioWare game,” he explained on Twitter. “Drew has wrapped up his work on the project, but Anthem‘s Lead Writers and their teams continue to do amazing work developing the world, story and characters.” (You can see the tweet below.)

In addition, lead producer Michael Gamble also had something to add, saying, “Story has always been, and continues to be, a huge part of what we do!”

Karpyshyn will continue writing, as he does best, with a number of original novels and freelance game projects, saying, “Please don’t email me asking for more information about why I’m leaving – there is no dirty laundry that I’m just waiting to air. And please don’t ask about any BioWare projects I’ve been working on – just because I’ve left BioWare doesn’t mean I’m going to start babbling all their secrets.”

Whatever the case, we wish both Karpyshyn and BioWare the best of luck on what they’re doing next.

Anthem will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC in 2019.

