‘Black Desert Online’ Adds New Battle Royale Mode

Battle royale is everywhere. It may not be a new form of online play by any means, but the likes of PUBG and Fortnite has certainly skyrocketed this game mode to unheard of levels of popularity. With more and more games adding this level of PvP in their games – including the wildly successful Call of Duty: Blackout – another new title has joined the ranks: Black Desert Online.

The studio behind Black Desert Online just revealed their new Shadow Arena, a place that is now available in Early Access. The studio Pearl Abyss tells us, “Shadow Arena is a new mode that pits up to 50 players against each other in a struggle for survival. Gather supplies and outwit your opponents to become the last person standing. Players will start the match as a ‘Black Spirit’, a small flying specter that can then possess the bodies of one of the playable classes in Black Desert Online.”

You can see the latest addition in the official video at the top of the article to see the action for yourself. As far as the Early Access goes, however, this version will allow players to take on the role of the Warrior, Sorceress, Tamer, Valkyrie, Wizard, Witch, Dark Knight, or a Mystic. This allows for nine different playstyles for players to choose from in order to take to this new game mode in their own unique way.

The studio added, “By roaming the arena after finding their preferred class, players can gather skills, weapons, armor, accessories and special items such as flares, potions, traps and more. It will be essential for victory that players strategically acquire their skills and items to deal with the opposition.”

Interested in learning more and trying it out for yourself? There’s a 7-day free trial available now for those looking to get into the game, you can learn more about that right here.

Thoughts on the MMORPG caving into the battle royale craze? Sound off with what you think of the bold move in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!