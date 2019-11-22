Black Friday 2019: Here’s Where to Score the Big PS4 and Xbox One Deals First

If there’s one thing to keep in mind with holiday shopping this year, it’s that the serious Black Friday deals are not confined to November 29th. Retailers have been launching early Black Friday deals all month long, but we’re going to start seeing the biggest deals launch as early as tomorrow November 22nd and run through all of next week. That having been said, we have confirmation on when and where you’ll be able to grab many of the official PlayStation 4 and Xbox One Black Friday deals first. Here’s what you need to know…
Below you’ll find the list of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One deals that Walmart will launch starting at 9pm PT (12am ET) November 23rd / 24th as part of an online-only video games deals event that will run through Cyber Monday. Most of these deals are the ones that Sony and Microsoft officially announced for Black Friday 2019, with a few deals on Arcade1Up machines and Walmart exclusives thrown in for good measure. Keep tabs on this post as we expect additional deals will be added.
- PlayStation 4 1TB Slim Bundle With God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition for $199
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $299 (Skip it for the bundle below)
- PlayStation 4 Pro Call of Duty Modern Warfare Bundle for $299
- Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition Console for $149
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Console Bundle for $199
- Black DualShock and Fortnite NeoVersa Bundle for $39
- Microsoft Xbox One Wireless Controller, Midnight Forces II Special Edition (Walmart Exclusive) for $39
- PlayStation VR Five Game Bundle (Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Everybody’s Golf VR, and PlayStation VR Worlds) for $199
- Xbox One Wireless Controllers for $39
- PlayStation DualShock Controllers for $39
- Call of Duty Modern Warfare with 2XP Bonus – PlayStation / XBox – $38
- Final Fight Arcade1Up Cabinet for $149
- Galaga Arcade1Up Cabinet for $149
- Star Wars Arcade1UP Cabinet with Riser for $149
Odds are these deals aren’t the only ones that Walmart will launch early during their online only event. Additional deals will be available here. We also suggest keeping tabs on the following highlights from their Black Friday ad to see if anything else goes live over the weekend:
- Select NIntendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $30
- Select Sports Video Games for $20
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $25
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $20
- Select Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Games for $15
- TMNT Arcade1Up Cabinet for $349
- HyperX Cloud II Pro Gaming Headset for $59
- Razer Mamba Wireless Gaming Mouse for $50
- Nintendo Switch PowerA Controllers for $29
