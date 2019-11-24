Black Friday 2019: The Big Xbox One Console Deals Launch Tonight

Black Friday is coming early if you’re in the market for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One deals. In fact, the vast majority of the big deals are dropping tonight, November 23rd – 24th at 9pm PT (12am ET). As far as consoles are concerned, there are going to be deals on countless bundles, but there are three main players:

In addition to the consoles, there will also be deals on Xbox One controllers starting at $39. Naturally, there will be deals on games virtually everywhere (mostly identical), but pay special attention to this Call of Duty Modern Warfare deal with a 3 hours of 2XP bonus for $38. That deal is live now. As noted earlier, that $1 for 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate deal is also pretty stellar (like 98% off stellar).

If you’re unfamiliar, Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass memberships into a single package. That means you get the benefits of online multiplayer, free games, and discounts with Gold plus access to Microsoft’s all you can eat Netflix-style library of downloadable games. These games are updated regularly, and include many top Xbox titles – including exclusives on the day of release.

