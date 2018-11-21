Black Friday Deals on Xbox One Controllers Begin Tonight

Black Friday deals on Xbox One X and Xbox One S consoles are already live, but if you’re looking to pick up an additional controller for your shiny new console (or your slightly dusty older one), tonight is your night.

Microsoft is kicking off their $20 off deal on select Xbox wireless controllers starting at midnight EST tonight, November 21st-22nd and running through November 26th (or while supplies last). When the deals go live, you’ll be able to find them all right here. Microsoft also noted in a recent blog post that “when you buy an Xbox One S, Xbox One X or Xbox Wireless controller at participating retailers you receive a digital token for Gears of War 4 free ($39.99 MSRP value)”.

Presumably, the same deals Microsoft will offer will be up for grabs at retailers like Walmart and Amazon at around the same time. Actually, Walmart’s online Black Friday sale begins at 10 pm EST tonight, so the controller deals might be available there early. In fact, Walmart already has the standard Xbox One wireless controller marked down to $39.99.

If you want to go for a custom controller, Microsoft will also offer a $10 discount on Xbox Design Lab controllers starting at midnight. Tonight is also the night that they will kick off their deals on physical games. You’ll be able to find all of Microsoft’s Xbox One Black Friday game deals right here when the sale goes live. Some of the game deals that will be up for grabs include:

Forza Horizon 4 for up to 35% off

Forza Motorsport 7 for up to 50% off

State of Decay 2 for 35% off

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for 35% off

Sea of Thieves for 50% off

Super Lucky’s Tale for 35% off

Disneyland Adventures for 35% off

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure for 35% off

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection for 35% off

