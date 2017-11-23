The Best Black Friday Game Deals Are Happening Now

Before you sit down to enjoy your Thanksgiving dinner, you should probably take a few minutes to nab some of these – “shocking” is a good word for it – deals on games. If you fall asleep on the couch, you’re going to miss out big time. This sale is as good as it’s going to get this holiday.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The sale comes from GameStop, who have dropped the price of over 200 popular titles by as much as 67%. You can shop the entire sale here. Check out the list below for a preview of what you can expect:

Injustice 2- $14

The Evil Within 2- $25

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus- $25

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War- $25

NBA 2K18- $27

Call of Duty WWII – $49.99

Madden NFL 18- $27

FIFA 18- $27

Sonic Forces (Nintendo Switch)- $29.99

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Destiny 2 – $27

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Nintendo Switch)- $24.99

Batman: The Telltale Series (Nintendo Switch)- $19.99

Super Bomberman R- $29.99

Super Smash Bros. Wii U- $30

Super Mario Maker Wii U- $30

Splatoon Wii U- $30

Mario Kart 8 Wii U- $30

Fallout 4: GOTY- $30

Overwatch: Game of the Year Edition- $30

Persona 5 – $30

Horizon Zero Dawn – $20

This is only the tip of the iceberg, so head on over to GameStop to check out the entire list of deals on games. You can shop all of the items in GameStop’s awesome Black Friday sale right here.