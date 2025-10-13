Black Myth: Wukong Gets Surprise 93 GB Update

Black Myth: Wukong has gotten a massive update out of nowhere and if you have auto updates on, its size may come as a shock. 25 years ago, you’d get a game and that was it. There were no updates or patches unless the game was reprinted with some kind of fixes, but that would still mean getting a new copy. You were stuck with whatever the developers gave you, meaning some games would have eternal bugs. Generally, they weren’t as bad as some of the ones we see today, but the modern bugs can also be fixed with big patches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nowadays, work on a game never really seems to end. Two months ago, Black Myth: Wukong finally came to Xbox after it was on PlayStation and PC for a year. The studio claims that despite the timing, this wasn’t a result of any kind of exclusivity, but rather optimizing the game for Xbox Series X and S, though seemingly the latter may have been the bigger hang up. After finally getting the game there, many assumed that would be the end of it as the studio quickly announced the next Black Myth game at Gamescom, originally believed to be a big new DLC for Wukong. However, that was not the case.

Black Myth: Wukong‘s Massive New Patch Notes

black myth: wukong

With all of that said, a new update has been released for Black Myth: Wukong. The new update requires a ton of space on PS5 specifically, though it’s expected to be smaller on other platforms. PS5 players will need 93 GBs of space in order to download the update, but you can still keep playing the older version of the game if you don’t want to download this update.

The new Black Myth: Wukong update largely focuses on performance upgrades, but there are some other fixes as well for the overall gameplay experience. Some users are claiming that the new performance mode has absolutely ruined the lighting in the game, instead just making everything bright as opposed to having nuanced shadows.

You can view the full patch notes for Black Myth: Wukong below.

Experience Improvements

Bosses

Improved the combat experience against Yaoguai King “Giant Shigandang”.

Interaction

Journeyer’s Chart interface will guide the Destined One to Travel with Keeper’s Shrine before any Journeyer’s Chart has been obtained.

Improved the readability of the “Cleared” label in the “Load Journey” interface.

Performance

Integrated AMD FSR4. On compatible hardware, it will be available in the in-game Settings after updating the driver and enabling FSR4 in the driver settings. (PC)

Improved Compatible Mode. Now, with Compatible Mode enabled, ray tracing, frame generation, and some super-resolution functions will be temporarily disabled to help players avoid game launch failures caused by driver, hardware, or system abnormalities. (PC)

Adjusted the default graphics settings for certain graphics cards to match the various graphical changes in the current game version. (PC)

Significantly improved the lighting quality when Global Illumination is set to low, making it closer to the effect when Global Illumination is set to high. (PC)

Adjusted Performance Mode back to 60Hz, reducing input latency and achieving higher resolution than before. However, the lighting quality level has been adjusted to enhance performance. The original Performance Mode is still retained and renamed “Performance Mode (Legacy)”. (PS5)

Improved the game’s loading speed. (PS5)

Improved the clarity of certain textures. (PS5)

Improved CPU and rendering performance in numerous scenarios.

Improved memory usage in numerous scenarios.

Improved the quality of motion blur to mitigate the aliasing issues that occur when the camera pans.

Localization

Added language support for Czech.

Bosses

Fixed an issue where Yaoguai Chief “Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top” became undefeatable under certain conditions.

Fixed an issue where the iron ball failed to display properly during battles against Yaoguai Chief “Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top” under certain conditions.

Performance

Fixed several issues that caused screen ghosting and edge flickering. (PS5)

Fixed an issue where XeSS 2.0 failed to enable frame generation on some displays. (PC)

Fixed an issue where the game might crash on launch when both DLSS 4 frame generation and ray tracing were enabled. (PC)

Fixed multiple rendering errors in NXSR that caused ghosting and edge flickering, and improved NXSR’s rendering quality. (PC)

Localization