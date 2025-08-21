Black Myth: Zhong Kui Rumored to Be Coming to Xbox Consoles

Game Science has officially revealed Black Myth: Zhong Kui, opting for a full-fledged sequel rather than DLC for Black Myth: Wukong. This further surprised fans, as many expected a sequel to star Jiang Ziya, but the developer has decided to go a different way. While Black Myth: Wukong was initially a PlayStation 5 exclusive, it has now been released on Xbox Series X|S. With the second title in the Black Myth series revealed at Gamescom at the same time, fans are hopeful to see the title launch on Xbox day one. A new leak seems to indicate that this will be the case.

Black Myth: Zhong Kui is officially in development, and a new leak suggests it will come to Xbox as well as PlayStation at launch, unlike Black Myth: Wukong. That said, fans should temper their excitement for now. Black Myth: Zhong Kui is likely several years out, with many speculating a 2028 release at the earliest.

According to the leak, Black Myth: Zhong Kui will follow a similar format to Black Myth: Wukong. It will have souslike gameplay and feature a comparable level design. This gives players several large open areas rather than going full open world like Elden Ring. Black Myth: Wukong received a lot of praise, so those who enjoyed it can expect Zhong Kui to offer a worthwhile experience.

Who is Zhong Kui?

While Sun Wukong is a common name, Zhong Kui is less well-known. Calling Zhong Kui a Chinese version of Ghost Rider is a crude but accurate statement. According to Chinese folklore, Zhong Kui is described as a large, ugly man with a big black beard and bulging eyes. Despite passing the imperial examinations, he was stripped of his title due to his appearance. This led Zhong Kui to die by suicide against the palace gates.

In death, he was given the title King of Ghosts by Yanluo Wang, judge of the Chinese underworld. Zhong Kui’s new purpose was to hunt and vanquish ghosts. Between this myth and the over 80,000 demons under his command, Game Science has plenty of interpretation on how Black Myth: Zhong Kui could work, both in its story and gameplay.

But it remains to be seen if the Xbox leak is true. And even if Black Myth: Zhong Kui releases on Xbox, it likely will be several years before the game is ready. Until then, fans are still hopeful about DLC for Black Myth: Wukong.