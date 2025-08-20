Black Myth: Wukong Fans Shouldn’t Get Too Excited About Zhong Kui Just Yet

Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong captured the attention of gamers around the world with its launch last year and it became one of the most talked-about games of its generation, delivering on years of anticipation after its initial reveal in 2020. With such regard, fans of Wukong have naturally been excited to hear that Game Science is already working on a follow-up, a certain Black Myth: Zhong Kui. However, while the idea of a new adventure in the Black Myth universe is undoubtedly interesting, it is important to keep expectations under wraps, and for good reason.

Zhong Kui Isn’t Anywhere Close to Release

One of the main reasons to temper expectations is that Black Myth: Zhong Kui simply isn’t anywhere close to being released. Hearing that a sequel is being crafted can make it feel like a potential launch is just hovering overhead. However, the tale of Wukong’s creation reminds us that true mastery unfolds in its own time. Development for Black Myth: Wukong began in 2018, and even though the game was revealed in 2020, it took until 2024 for it to land in players’ hands. This six-year development cycle, along with the high quality of its predecessor, suggests that Zhong Kui is very likely in the early stages of the game development pipeline and nowhere near a commercial release.

Even assuming Game Science has expanded its team following the critical success of Wukong, creating a game of this scope is always a massive undertaking, requiring extensive levels of i-dotting to ensure success. Many sequels in this genre are rarely quick to produce, particularly when they aim to exceed the efforts of their predecessors. The team behind the project will need to design new combat mechanics, develop a fresh story, build new environments with the same or higher quality as Wukong, while also optimizing everything to run smoothly on current and next-generation hardware. More on this front in a bit.

Based on Wukong’s development history and industry normalities, a realistic estimate would place Zhong Kui’s release no earlier than 2028, bare minimum. That means fans might be looking at a four-year wait from the announcement. While the excitement is understandable and, honestly, warranted, it is far too early to expect anything playable anytime soon, or even early-fold gameplay details. This all being stated to say: keep your expectations in check, at least until we get more concrete details on the project.

Rushing expectations can also lead to long-term disappointment in a product that, by all normal standards, is considered quality. Gamers who anticipate Zhong Kui arriving too soon might be frustrated if updates are sparse or if other setbacks occur. History shows that high-quality projects of this scale require patience. If the developers decided to oversell their product, then underdeliver, consider the consequences of overwrought expectations. Celebrating the announcement is fine, but assuming that it will follow immediately on the heels of Wukong is unrealistic.

Is Zhong Kui a PS6 Game?

Another question that naturally arises when looking at the timeline is the hardware on which Zhong Kui will be developed. Wukong was built to take advantage of the PS5 and high-end PC platforms, which allowed Game Science to push the scope in ways that weaker systems would not support. Given the likely 2028 or later release window for Zhong Kui, one could speculate whether or not Black Myth: Zhong Kui will be a part of the next console generation.

Looking at the scope from a game development lens, Game Science will need to consider hardware capabilities to match or exceed the realistic expectations they created with Wukong. If the studio intends to push graphics and gameplay mechanics even further than Wukong, they may look to next-generation platforms to compromise. This could affect the minimum system requirements on PC as well, as developers often aim to create experiences that can scale with console capabilities while still providing performance on a range of systems.

Launching exclusively on next-generation hardware may alienate some fans who do not have immediate access to these systems, however. This is a very real concern that Game Science will also have to consider, as the balance between leveraging new technology and ensuring a large potential player base is a constant threat for any large or successful developer, looking to expand.

Even more to consider, the PS6 may still be years away from official confirmation, meaning any speculation about Zhong Kui’s hardware platform is just that: speculation. The game could be designed for both current and next-generation consoles, or it could shift entirely to a brand new platform that doesn’t even exist yet. This is why tempered expectations should be the norm when talking about this title, at least for the time being. Fans should keep in mind that development timelines often involve adjustments to new technology, but these changes do not always reveal a near-term release schedule.

For now, the announcement of Black Myth: Zhong Kui serves as a promise of future adventures rather than a guaranteed timeline for action. Fans should absolutely celebrate the continuation of a beloved franchise, but they should also remember that games aren’t just whipped up in a flash, especially ones of this magnitude. Wukong’s legacy sets a high bar, and achieving even similar success will require both time and careful planning. Patience is the key to fully appreciating what Game Science has in store for the next chapter of this highly anticipated universe.