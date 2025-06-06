Black Myth: Wukong Is Coming to Xbox Very Soon

Black Myth: Wukong is finally coming to Xbox this summer. One of the most frustrating parts about gaming is the fact that no matter what platform you choose to play on, you won’t get to play every game you want unless you buy every system. There will always be exclusives, whether they be permanent or timed. Of course, some of those walls have been coming down lately as Xbox brings games to PlayStation and PlayStation brings games to PC. However, it seems like there will never be one console that has everything. That’s just the way it has always been, but thankfully, a beloved PlayStation exclusive is coming to Xbox very soon.

Yes, it’s true! Black Myth: Wukong has been announced for Xbox. Last year, beloved action game Black Myth: Wukong was released exclusively on PC and PS5. It was a huge hit and there was a lot of scuttlebutt over exclusivity. Some claimed PlayStation paid money to keep it on PS5 for a limited time, others stated that there were development issues with Xbox, and so on. However, whatever the case actually is, it doesn’t really matter now as the game is finally making its way to Xbox fans.

Black Myth: Wukong Comes to Xbox in August

The news came as a huge surprise as it dropped seemingly out of nowhere and not during any of the Summer Game Fest festivities. Game of the Year nominee Black Myth: Wukong is coming to Xbox Series X|S on August 20th, 2025, as confirmed by developer Game Science. Xbox players can pre-order the game starting on June 18th. At that same time, the game will be discounted by 20% across all digital platforms (including Xbox) for a limited time. Although it would be nice if the price dropped a bit since it’s coming to Xbox a year later, at least there is some kind of discount for those who are willing to pre-order.

Additionally, Game Science also released an FAQ about the Xbox release of Black Myth: Wukong. In it, they stated that wanted to take their time to ensure that Black Myth: Wukong me their internal standards for quality with the Xbox release, but are glad they were able to accomplish that within the first year of the game’s release. It is expected that DLC will arrive for Black Myth: Wukong in the future as well.

“Bringing Black Myth: Wukong to Xbox Series X|S—and ensuring the experience met our internal quality standards—was no easy feat. Fortunately, we were able to complete this challenging task smoothly within the first year of the game’s official release.”

Are you going to pick up Black Myth: Wukong on Xbox? Let me know in the comments.