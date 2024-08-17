Black Myth: Wukong Release Schedule Confirms What Time the Game Comes Out

Black Myth: Wukong reviews have dropped, and as of now, the game stands at a very respectable score of 82 on Metacritic. That’s for the PC version of the game, so while the jury’s still out on the PlayStation 5 version, it won’t be long now before people are able to try Black Myth: Wukong for themselves when it releases on August 20th. However, if you’re in the United States and are willing to stay up a bit, you’ll be able to play it a bit sooner than others on August 19th according to the release schedule shared this week by developer and publisher Game Science.

That release schedule was shared in a graphic seen below that offers the different launch times for Black Myth: Wukong across the world. While most of the time zones do have it releasing on August 20th, those in North, South, and Central America will get it a bit earlier. It’s releasing at 7 p.m. PT on August 19th, for example, which is 10 p.m. ET for those on the other side of the country. So, if you’re willing to stay up for a bit on Monday night, you’ll be able to play the game then assuming you get it downloaded in time as Game Science has not yet said anything about preloading the PC version of the game.

If you are planning on playing the game on a PC, you’re probably going to want to check out the game’s new benchmark tool first before you commit to Black Myth: Wukong on that platform. The tool which was released by Game Science last week allows users to check their PC to se how well the game will run on it in case you’re trying to decide between the PC or the PS5 versions. The Xbox versions are still in the works, but they’re not releasing at the same time due to them needing more optimizations.

Here’s when Black Myth: Wukong will be playable.

“This tool allows you to preliminarily check your PC’s hardware performance and system compatibility for running the game. You can customize benchmark settings to preview game visuals and performance for different graphics options,” Game Science said about the benchmark tool. “This tool is a PC benchmarking application specifically developed for “Black Myth: Wukong”. It is separate from the game itself and is non-playable. We have ensured that benchmark results closely approximate expected performance when playing “Black Myth: Wukong”, however, due to the complexity and variability of gaming scenarios, test results may not fully represent the actual gaming experience and final performance at the time of the game’s release.”

Black Myth: Wukong officially releases on August 20th or at the times posted above in the release schedule.