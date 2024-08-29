Black Myth: Wukong Report Reveals Why the Game Isn’t on Xbox Yet

In just over a week’s time, Black Myth: Wukong has become a major success story. It’s yet another example of a 2024 game performing way beyond expectations, selling more than 10 million copies, and pulling in huge concurrent player numbers on Steam. Despite being announced for Xbox Series X|S, the game is currently only available on PlayStation 5 and PC, leaving many fans wondering what’s taking so long. According to the leaker eXtas1s, technical issues have prevented the Xbox version from being released, due to something called “memory leak.” This issue is apparently holding up Xbox’s internal certification process.

“The game is reportedly suffering from a bug known as ‘Memory Leak,’ which can cause significant crashes that could compromise the performance of your Xbox console. Due to this issue, the game has not passed Xbox’s bug detection tests and has therefore been indefinitely delayed until they manage to optimize the game for Series X|S,” eXtas1s writes on X/Twitter. “The studio is already working hard to resolve this issue and achieve the necessary certification. Once they get approval, they plan to set a release date for the game, but they don’t yet know when or how, but other than that error the game is ‘close to being ready.’”

As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt, but it does offer a plausible explanation for Black Myth: Wukong‘s Xbox absence. According to eXtas1s, this information comes from “Xbox insiders and developers” he spoke with at Gamescom. It’s worth noting that eXtas1s has proven to be a very reliable leaker in the past, accurately reporting on several Game Pass additions before they happened. That doesn’t necessarily mean that this information is also accurate, but it does lend the theory some credibility.

Whatever the case might be, Xbox users are currently left waiting and hoping that a resolution happens soon. In the meantime, they’ll just have to play something else and not get too jealous as millions of other players around the world enjoy their time with Black Myth: Wukong. Thankfully, there are a whole lot of other games coming to Xbox over the coming months that should serve as a distraction!

