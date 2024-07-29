Xbox Game Pass Rumor Reveals Big New Addition for August 2024

A new rumor seems to have indicated a major title that should be coming to Xbox Game Pass in August. Currently, Game Pass is ending July on a high note as Microsoft just added Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III to all tiers of the service to coincide with the game’s start of Season 5. Now, August seems to be keeping up this momentum and could soon result in a notable release from 2K Games hitting the platform. g

Originally reported by leaker NateTheHate on Resetera, it was said that Mafia: Definitive Edition will be coming to Xbox Game Pass in the coming month. This initial report was soon after corroborated by fellow leaker @eXtas1stv on X who not only verified that Mafia: Definitive Edition would be coming to Game Pass, but it would arrive on Tuesday, August 13th. For now, Microsoft itself hasn’t confirmed that the remake of the original Mafia will be launching onto Xbox Game Pass, but given the solid track records of both of these insiders, it seems like a safe bet that this will come to fruition.

Released in 2020, Mafia: Definitive Edition was a full-blown remake of the original Mafia game that launched in 2002. It launched as part of the Mafia: Trilogy collection which also happened to contain a remaster of Mafia II to go along with 2021’s Mafia III. By most accounts, Mafia: Definitive Edition was well-received by both critics and fans as it currently boasts a 78/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic.

On paper, August sounds like it could be a pretty big month for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Not only is Mafia: Definitive Edition likely hitting the service, but other reports have indicated that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will also be dropping in the early portion of the month. This would mark another major Activision game joining Xbox Game Pass following Microsoft’s acquisition of the publisher this past year. Currently, Diablo IV is the most notable Activision title to have come to Game Pass, although Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is known to be hitting the service when it releases in October.