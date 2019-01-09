‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Glitch Drops Entire Lobby Of Players Into Final Circle In Blackout

For those familiar with really any battle royale game, the circles of doom are controlled areas within an online game that move and get smaller as the match progresses. This puts even more pressure on the “last man standing” game mode, making it imperative to develop skills and loot important equipment along the way. The final circle is always the hardest because it’s close quarters and is the final showdown among surviving players, so when this Call of Duty: Blackout glitch dropped an entire lobby into the final circle – chaos erupted.

In the clip above, you can see when players drop down into the final – and very small – circle. Since they just dropped, that means they have no weapons but their fists and their will to live. It’s so hilarious to see so many players scramble, you can tell everyone else is panicking as much as the streamer, and though this is definitely not meant to happen – we kind of wish it was an option.

Would this be considered a game breaking bug? Technically, yeah, but man – what a motivator to “git gud” with the melee aspect of the game because I honestly don’t think I’d survive two seconds in the final circle with 100 other players.

In the latest update for Blackout, the team improved the looting features but it looks like they might have to pivot that focus a bit over to this huge bug. As for what else is new in the world of battle royale in the newest Call of Duty:

“After additional testing and iteration, we’re excited to announce that we’ll be rolling out a much-improved interface for looting in Blackout on consoles in next week’s 1.11 update,” said Treyarch in their recent patch update. “This includes an easier-to-navigate interface that allows console players to quickly scroll through a multi-row grid, loot the items they want, and get back into the fight even faster. Thanks for all of your feedback on the current Blackout experience, and watch for more details on our updated interface next week.”

As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

