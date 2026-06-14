Xbox Game Pass Makes Incredible 140 Hour RPG Free

Xbox Game Pass has been updated with one of the best Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC RPGs ever released, and an RPG that offers up to 140 hours of content. Consquently, it is now one of the best RPGs, if not the best RPG, available via the Microsoft subscription service, and it’s available across all three main tiers: PC, Premium, and Ultimate. How long it is going to be available via XGP remains to be seen, but typically games are added in 12-month or 24-month periods. Whatever the case, subscribers will need all the time they can get because not only does the RPG offer up to 140 hours of content, but a ton of replayability that can extend this hour count by hundreds of hours.

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More specifically, and for an unspecified amount of time, Atus’ 2019 Japanese role-playing game, Persona 5 Royal, an enhanced and extended version of 2016’s Persona 5, is free to download with Xbox Game Pass Premium, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and PC Game Pass.

One of the Best RPGs of All Time

Persona 5 Royal has a 95 on Metacritic and similar marks from consumers, which puts it in the conversation of greatest RPGs ever released, right there with the other greats of the 2010s like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Mass Effect 2, The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim, and Dark Souls. And to be a standout in the best decade of RPGs is noteworthy. That said, its social sim elements, slow-burn story, anime style, and turn-based combat are not going to be for everyone. Nor is its hour count. If you don’t have a bare minimum of 100 hours just to see the main story through, then this game isn’t for you because that’s its requirement.

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Those who do have the time to dedicate to it will be treated to an incredible journey, and the best Persona game to date, though some fans of the series would argue Persona 4 Golden is better. And it’s a reasonable argument, but Persona 5 took the series mainstream, which, combined with its superior Metacritic score, gives it a distinct edge.

While Persona 5 has “5” in the title, you don’t have to play any of the four games before it or any game before it. It is a completely standalone experience, not connected to the other games in any way.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.