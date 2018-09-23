Rumor: ‘Black Ops 4’ May Only Have a Dozen Maps At Launch

When it comes out in just a few weeks, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will have multiplayer options galore, including three Zombies campaigns; traditional multiplayer; and the new Blackout mode. However, one reports suggest that, when it comes to traditional multiplayer, there may not be as many maps as some players are hoping.

This comes via a report from Mp1st, which indicates that the game will only see around 12 maps when it launches this October. It did some calculating and came up with this number, including looking at the maps that were previously announced by Treyarch.

On top of that, only about two-thirds of those maps will be new, since four of them will be remakes of popular maps from previous Call of Duty games. And don’t forget that one of them will also be a variation of Nuketown, a fan favorite that’s continued to see traction in the Call of Duty games.

While speaking with Game Informer, studio design director David Vonderhaar was asked just how many maps would be available at launch. He didn’t provide an exact count, but did state that “you guys know” what all the maps are going to be.

For that matter, MP1st has provided a list, which you can see below. Keep in mind that Nuketown isn’t included.

Seven New Maps:

Arsenal

Contraband

Frequency

Gridlock

Hacienda

Payload

Seas Side

Four Remade Maps:

Firing Range

Jungle

Slums

Summit

The MP1st author made note that this was disappointing compared to previous games (which had around 15 maps or more), though it still offers a decent amount of variety for what players will be getting into next month. And who knows, Treyarch may have a surprise or two up their sleeve in time for the game’s launch, not to mention what it already has planned for post-release DLC, which will actually come much sooner than previous games. (That means you’ll be getting more maps to run through, provided you subscribe to the Black Ops Pass that’s being offered.)

We’ll see what pops up when Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.