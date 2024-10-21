Black Ops 6 Players on PS5 Are Baffled by Missing Feature: “I Will Rage Endlessly About This”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 hasn’t even released yet but many who intend to play on PS5 are already frustrated with the game. This past year, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III drew major criticism for failing to include a Platinum trophy in its trophy list on PS5. While a Platinum was present on the PS4 version of MW3, the PS5 version didn’t feature one as its trophy list was instead merely designated as an add-on for the Call of Duty HQ app. Despite so much anger directed at this previous decision from Activision, it seems that the publisher hasn’t opted to address this criticism and will instead be doing the same thing with Black Ops 6.

Spotted by @PlayStationSize on X, the trophy list for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 today appeared on the backend of the PS Store. In total, BO6 is said to contain 44 trophies that players can unlock. Unfortunately, for those who do earn all 44 trophies, a final Platinum trophy won’t be then granted. It was confirmed that, like with Modern Warfare III, this lack of a Platinum is only present on PS5, as the PS4 version does have one.

Not long after this information came out, prospective Black Ops 6 players on the PS5 subreddit began airing their frustrations. Many hardcore PlayStation fans bemoaned that they wouldn’t be able to get yet another CoD Platinum trophy, which was a big motivator to keep playing each new Call of Duty entry.

“I just love, love how one of the only reasons I was still playing Call of Duty was to get that Plat and now I can’t,” said u/dream066 of the move. “Love how CoD ruins everything.”

Others simply used this as yet another point of annoyance with the Call of Duty HQ app. Rather than have each game be its own separate product, Activision introduced CoD HQ last year as a single launcher that houses games like Warzone, Modern Warfare II, and Modern Warfare III. In the wake of the app being introduced, fans have criticized it for being far too hefty in terms of storage while also generally being a headache to navigate. Now, for those on PlayStation, it seems clear that CoD HQ will lead to no further Platinum trophies coming about.

“I will rage endlessly about this sh*t,” said u/shawnisboring about Call of Duty HQ. “The COD experience is absolutely abysmal and remarkably anti-consumer.”

“I really wish Sony would just ban these launchers for multiple games,” added u/poklane. “Not only because of this but also because they’re just a giant waste of storage space.”

Although there are many Call of Duty fans on PlayStation who are angered by this move with Black Ops 6, it’s unlikely that Activision will look to change anything, especially in the short term. With BO6 launching this week, Activision’s main concern is surely to get the game up and running for millions of players around the globe. After this, it might start to look into rectifying issues like this further down the line. Still, even if a Platinum trophy on PS5 does come back to Call of Duty, it’s more likely to be seen with the 2025 entry in the series rather than BO6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will launch later this week on October 25th and will come to PS5 and PS4 in addition to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.