Activision Responds to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Release Date Rumors

Activision has responded to recent rumors that have suggested Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 could see its release date moved forward. Currently, Black Ops 7 is slated to launch on November 14th for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Despite this, in recent weeks, new rumors have started circling online that have claimed the latest Call of Duty game could be arriving even earlier than this thanks to a surprise decision from Activision. Now, these rumors have become so widespread that Activision itself has had to clarify what its plans actually are.

In a new statement given to Dexerto, Activision made clear that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will not see its release date shifting and that it’s locked in for November 14th. Not only will the game’s full launch not be moving up, but there won’t be an early access period for Black Ops 7 either. In the past, Activision has made certain Call of Duty games available in advance of their worldwide release dates for those who purchased higher-end versions of the game. For Black Ops 7, though, this won’t be the case, which means that everyone will be diving in at the same time.

How Did These BO7 Rumors Begin?

So how did these rumors of Black Ops 7 releasing early begin in the first place? Well, a handful of different sources on the internet suggested that they had heard of the possibility, which led to fans running with this belief. Streamer Scump was one of the first to make it known that Black Ops 7 could be getting an earlier launch date, and was followed by leaker @TheGhostofHope on social media. With multiple people saying this, it led Call of Duty fans to assume that this could be accurate, which led to the rumors snowballing further.

There’s always the chance that Activision could have one major surprise up its sleeve when it comes to the impending arrival of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, but a release date change doesn’t seem to be it. As such, if you’re waiting to jump into Black Ops 7 for yourself, you’ll finally be able to do so in a little over one week.

