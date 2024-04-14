EA's Black Panther Game Will Be Open World

It looks as though Electronic Arts' upcoming Black Panther video game will be set in an open world. In case you forgot, EA announced this past summer that it was working on a game associated with the Marvel superhero at the newly established studio Cliffhanger Games. At the time of its announcement, EA opted to not share much information about the project, but it looks as though we've now gathered a few new details in an unexpected way.

In a new job listing on EA's website, the publisher was found to be hiring a "Principal Sandbox Designer" for Marvel's Black Panther. The description of the position says that the eventual hire would need to design various gameplay mechanics and systems that would function in "a rich, sandbox environment." As a result, it seems clear that Marvel's Black Panther is going to be an open world game, which is something that EA previously hadn't disclosed.

"We're dedicated to delivering fans a definitive and authentic Black Panther experience, giving them more agency and control over their narrative than they have ever experienced in a story-driven video game," said Cliffhanger boss Kevin Stephens at the time of the game's reveal. "Wakanda is a rich superhero sandbox, and our mission is to develop an epic world for players who love Black Panther and want to explore the world of Wakanda as much as we do."

For the time being, EA and Marvel Games haven't provided even a broad release window for Marvel's Black Panther. Given that EA is still in the midst of hiring for key positions at Cliffhanger Games, it's assumed that the project is still many, many years away. Alongside Black Panther, Marvel Games has also greenlit a bevy of other games that include Marvel's Blade, Marvel's Wolverine, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, and Marvel's Iron Man. This Iron Man title also happens to be in development at EA along with Black Panther.

