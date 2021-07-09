AndaSeat Reveals Black Widow Gaming Chairs
AndaSeat has already delivered several fantastic gaming chairs themed after your favorite Marvel heroes, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Ant-Man, and more. Now they're partnering with Disney and Marvel once more to give everyone's favorite super-spy her very own gaming chair, and the impressive chair comes in two Widow-esque designs. The chairs come in two styles, black and red and white and red (themed after her different suits in the new movie and in the comics), and both feature the Marvel logo on the top of the chair and back support cushion as well as the Black Widow symbol on the head cushion.
Both are super stylish, though I do admit the white one looks amazing. Both are expected to ship sometime in October and will run you $449.99. It's a lot of money, but based on our previous review of the Captain America, chair, I can tell you they are gorgeous and comfortable for long periods of time. You can pre-order them here.
Now, if you want a chance to win your own AndaSeat Marvel Series Edition Chair for free you can head here and pick which color of the Black Widow chair you prefer. You can also win discount codes, but the grand prize is a Marvel Series chair.
You can check out images of the new chairs above, and the official description of the chairs can be found below.