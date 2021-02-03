AndaSeat Marvel Series Captain America Gaming Chair Review: Earth's Mightiest Chair for a Marvel Fan

✖

There are a multitude of choices when it comes to picking a gaming chair for your home office or streaming set up, yet, despite the crowded space, AndaSeat's new line of Marvel gaming chairs still succeeds in standing out. AndaSeat's new Marvel Series features four of Marvel's beloved superheroes, including Iron Man, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America, and each one brings that hero's iconic theme to life with bold and vibrant colors, though without sacrificing the comfort and reliability that are so important to a gaming chair you're set to spend several hours at a time in, making AndaSeat's premiere Marvel line an absolutely easy recommendation.

I had the chance to put the Captain America AndaSeat chair through its paces, and after bouncing from chair to chair over the past few years, AndaSeat's chair suits my needs perfectly while also being the perfect addition to my superhero-themed home office. Most importantly, that means it's comfortable, as style is no substitute for comfort. The seat and the space between the arms aren't constrictive like other chairs, coming in at 42 centimeters, while the seat's depth is also impressive at 54 centimeters. That's perfect for those who have a larger frame (like myself), and the chair's frame and construction makes it feel incredibly sturdy.

(Photo: AndaSeat)

The flexibility of the 4-D arms means you can adjust the arms to work specifically for your body type and armrest style. I tend to use the keyboard or the desk as my arm support, but it's nice to be able to tweak the armrests quickly and with ease to adapt to other scenarios like playing a video game or throwing some dice on the tabletop.

All of those scenarios are several-hour affairs, and the chair is comfortable enough for all of them. Other chairs get a little tough to sit in after about an hour and a half straight, but thanks to the nature of my job, I can be sitting for several hours at a time, and I rarely find myself having to get up from here because of discomfort. That's in part due to the molded foam used in the seat and the back support pillow, which can be removed if you so choose. That said, if you do remove it, you don't trade any of the visual aesthetic, as removing it only reveals more of Cap's costume stylings beneath.

(Photo: ComicBook)

From an aesthetic point of view, the chair is simply stunning. The blues, reds, and whites are as bright and colorful as you'd expect, and the overall design showcases the most identifiable parts of Cap's costume in a stylish and streamlined way, including that slick Cap logo towards the top and the logo on the back. There's a lovely sheen to the AD Plus PVC leather as well, though for those who have children (as I do), you'll probably appreciate the stain and scratch-resistant surface even more. (I've already had to wipe what I can only assume was leftover apple and pears from the top of the seat, which went away with ease and left no residual blemishes, and after a certain someone knocked over the dog's water bowl and splashed the seat itself, it was quickly wiped away without any leftover markings.)

The chair also comes with a matching floor mat, which, in this case, sports the theme of Captain America's Shield. This really completes the look for your at-home setup and provides a surface to keep your chair from sliding if you don't already have a mat for your space. Granted, it does get bunched under the chair's wheels more often than I'd like, but that's an incredibly nitpicky criticism. The only other possible issue would be the price, as you can get a gaming chair for around $160 to $200 easily, and AndaSeat's Captain America chair hits at $539.99. Now, you can enter into a payment plan, but even if you don't, the quality and style on display here do justify the price in many ways, especially for a Marvel fan, though those who aren't set on a Marvel theme might not be as sold on the price.

(Photo: ComicBook)

AndaSeat's Captain America Gaming Chair is a superhero showpiece, sure, but it's also a practical purchase that does what a high-quality chair is supposed to do, and that is to provide sustained comfort for hours on end and withstand the normal wear and tear that life at home brings. It will instantly bring an eye-catching element to your gaming or office space, and while it is pricey, the gorgeous aesthetics, reliable construction, and most importantly hours-long comfort is more than worth the price of admission for any Marvel fan.

You can find all of AndaSeat's Marvel line right here.

AndaSeat Provided a Captain America Gaming Chair for Review Purposes