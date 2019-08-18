New Blair Witch Trailer Provides a Haunting Tour Through the Woods

Bloober Team is gearing up to release their Blair Witch game later this month, which is indeed set in the same universe created by the films. We haven’t received a bounty of footage from the title as of yet, but with only a couple weeks remaining until release, that should not be too big of an issue. Thankfully, the devs have been relatively open about development, even revealing that the inbound experience will be their first that contains combat. That said, a recent trailer to be revealed takes viewers through a haunting tour of the woods that they will likely become familiar with during their playthrough.

The trailer in question, which can be viewed above, gives us a short tour through the creepy woods that will be featured in Blair Witch. It is in glorious 4K so fans can see every detail that they may or may not want to get a glimpse of. That all depends on how one feels in the environment presented by the developers. Needless to say, it is going to be a spooky time for players, but they will at least have their faithful companion Bullet along for the journey.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those who don’t know what to expect from the upcoming Blair Witch game, here’s more:

A STORY OF THE HUMAN DESCENT INTO DARKNESS Experience an original story based on the legend of Blair Witch from the makers of Layers of Fear.

FIND THE WAY THROUGH THE HAUNTED WOODS Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

YOUR SANITY AGAINST HER CURSE Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

HOW WILL YOU FACE YOUR FEARS? How you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.



Blair Witch is set to arrive on August 30th for PC and Xbox One. For even more on the upcoming game, including 10 wonderful minutes of gameplay, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Will you be diving into Bloober Team‘s Blair Witch when it arrives later this month? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!