BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle Video Reveals More DLC Characters

A new video from Arc System Works previewed three more DLC characters that will soon join the roster of BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle, a fighting game that features a growing roster of crossover characters from different titles.

The three new characters that were previewed are Aegis from Persona 4 Arena, Carmine from Under Night In-Birth, and Jubei from BlazBlue CentralFiction, though they’re just a few of many DLC characters that will be included in the game post-launch. With at least nine different DLC options announced in the past for the game, players will have many additions to look forward to with Arc System Works – recently known for Dragon Ball FighterZ – will extend the life of the game.

However, those DLC options haven’t sat very well with players since it was unveiled how many post-launch, paywalled characters there would be. With the original plans splitting the roster between 20 included characters and 20 from DLC, players weren’t too happy at the prospect of buying half the game’s characters after already purchasing the base game.

With petitions and other calls to action coming from players, Arc System Works took the feedback into consideration and announced that some changes would be made to add more characters completely free of charge.

Team RWBY is now complete! Both Blake Belladonna and Yang Xiao Long will be joining the roster of #BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle for all players at no charge! You can’t break up the dream team. #BBTAG pic.twitter.com/VcYRB1LXPq — ArcSystemWorks (@ArcSystemWorksU) February 7, 2018

Back in February, more details on the fighting game were also revealed that previewed the game’s playable modes, options that include an Episode, Tactics, and Survival mode as well as training options to perfect your moves. Each of those details provided by Arc System Works and publisher PQube can be found below.

Episode Mode In Episode Mode, players can enjoy an original story where battles unfold on the “Phantom Field,” a singular point where the worlds of the four works represented in the game come together.

Tactics Mode Enjoy the unique systems of BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle while acquiring new knowledge.

Survival Mode Defeat the challengers that appear one after the next.

Training Mode Practice the game controls in various situations.

Gallery Mode View all sorts of graphics, including illustrations and movies.

Replay Theater Check out replays of your recorded battles.



BlazBlueCross Tag Battle will be available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC in North America on June 5.

