Exceed Reveals BlazBlue Characters Coming to Season 5

✖

Anticipation has been high for Level 99 Games' new season of Exceed, and now the official Season 5 theme has been revealed, and fans of the BlazBlue universe will be over the moon. That's right, the new season will bring in the BlazBlue characters to the hit Exceed franchise, and they will be a perfect fit for the game's addictive and easy to learn take on fighting games. Each character will bring their unique moveset and abilities into the Exceed experience, and there will be 16 characters in total available through 4 different boxes. Ragna, Jin, Noel, Hazama, Tager, Hakumen, Nu-13, and more will be available, though you can also grab the full bundle to get everyone, which you can find here.

It turns out that BlazBlue was one of the most requested properties by fans, and Level 99 CEO Brad Talton couldn't be more thrilled to finally bring the franchise to Exceed.

“Our mission at Level 99 Games is to create a meaningful gameplay experience that translates into fostering relationships between both teammates and opponents, as well as with the characters they choose to go to battle with,” says Brad Talton, CEO of Level 99 Games. “The addition of BlazBlue to our current line-up of Exceed Fighting Card System was a thoughtful decision we made after evaluating the current Exceed landscape, and assessing which characters and universes we felt would contribute the most to the overall gameplay experience. One of the most-requested properties by our fans, the decision was that BlazBlue was a perfect fit.”

(Photo: Level 99)

You can find the official description for Exceed below.

Easily integratable into the current Exceed Fighting Card System, BlazBlue joins a lineup that includes beloved titles such as Street Fighter, Shovel Knight, Dead Cells, and more. The BlazBlue collection can be added to any existing fighting roster for the ultimate crossover battle that gamers have only previously been able to imagine. With impeccably detailed artwork designed to enhance characters and different fighting styles, BlazBlue’s addition to Exceed Fighting System allows both tabletop gaming fans and gamers to continue growing their Exceed Fighting Card System game play reality, while expanding their collection of anime fighting games.

(Photo: Level 99)

Get all of Exceed's newest Season with the Exceed BlazBlue Bundle!

Bring the fast-paced action of head-to-head arcade fighting games to your tabletop! Choose your fighter from an ever-growing roster of diverse characters, each with their own deck of special moves and supers. Exceed to reveal your true power and unleash havoc on your opponents!

This is a pre-order item. The item is scheduled to release on December 8, 2020. Any orders containing pre-order items will not ship until all pre-order items are in-stock.

BUNDLE INCLUDES

All 16 New Fighters

Box 1 - Ragna, Tager, Taokaka, Rachel

Box 2 - Jin, Hakumen, Carl, Bang

Box 3 - Noel, Nu-13, Arakune, Litchi

Box 4 - Hazama, Nine the Phantom, Platinum the Trinity, Kokonoe

Exceed Season 5 Play Mat

Are you excited for BlazBlue in Exceed? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.