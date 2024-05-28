Bleach Game Coming to Nintendo Switch with New Content

Nearly nine years after it first released, a Bleach game called Bleach: Brave Souls is making the jump over to the Nintendo Switch, and it's bringing with it some new content. Developer KLab Inc. announced this week that the Bleach game which was once limited only to mobile platforms will be available not only on the Nintendo Switch at some point this summer but also on Xbox consoles as well.

Back when it was first released, Bleach: Brave Souls was only on iOS and Android devices and was even further limited in 2015 to only being available in Japan. It released worldwide not too long afterwards and eventually came to the PC and PlayStation 4 platforms as well, but it skipped over the Xbox and any kind of NIntendo release, until now.

"Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game which was released as an application for smartphones in 2015 and is based on the highly popular manga and animation series, Bleach," an overview of the game explained. "A long-running title loved by many anime and game fans alike, the game is now also available on PC and PlayStation 4 and has achieved 90 million downloads worldwide."

Since the game released, it's gradually gotten new content over time including characters from the Bleach universe that have been added here and there. Masaki and Isshin are joining next with more presumably to come after them, but the real addition that's happening is a challenge-based achievement system.

"The Achievements system is a new feature where players can earn special points by completing various challenges," KLab said about this new system. "Players will be able to unlock permanent bonuses that will make it easier for them to enjoy Brave SoulsBy unlocking 'Brave Bonuses,' players can receive permanent effects such as claiming Spirit Orbs, Essence Scrolls, Super Link Slot Potions, and other items periodically and an increased upper limit on the amount of times select quests can be cleared. Be sure to look out for an announcement scheduled to be posted in the in-game news that will share further details on when the new Achievements system will be implemented and more."

Bleach: Brave Souls does not yet have a release date for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox ports.