Bleach Rebirth of Souls Update Adds Highly Requested Mode

Almost three months after launch, Bleach Rebirth of Souls is finally adding a mode that fans have been asking for since even before release. The arena fighter, developed by Bandai Namco and Tamsoft, brought the world of anime/manga Bleach to life with striking visuals and intense gameplay. While some criticism was aimed at the title’s campaign mode, which retells the entire story of the anime prior to Thousand-Year Blood War, the fun combat and gameplay mechanics were enough to satisfy fans. Still, the newest update, launching alongside early access for its latest DLC character, has added a mode many have wanted for a long time.

Despite its engaging combat and thrilling visuals, many were disappointed in the lack of a Ranked mode, which would match you with players of your level and get harder as you move up. The mode, among other things like series staple characters like Orihime, was not included at launch, despite many thinking it was a given, as fighters typically have the mode already available. Fortunately, the wait is over, as Bleach Rebirth of Souls has added the popular mode to the game, along with a variety of fixes with patch notes.

In terms of new additions with Version 1.10, which comes out today, the biggest is early access to the first DLC character, Ichigo Kurosaki (Thousand-Year Blood War Arc). Launching June 17th for the public and today for Season Pass holders, this version of Ichigo has him don his attire and weapons from the latest season of the anime, which is currently heading into its fourth and final part, The Calamity. While the version in-game includes spoilers for the upcoming part in terms of design, it’s no doubt a cool addition to the title. As for the patch notes, fixes for the Guard Charge, UI, Versus Mode, and several characters like Yoruichi, Gin, Aizen, and Chad have been addressed.

The patch notes for Bleach Rebirth of Souls Version 1.10 can be found below.

Bleach Rebirth of Souls Version 1.10 Patch Notes

General Battle Adjustments/Changes

Adjusted the attack judgment of each Rebirth Action to improve situations where attacks would not hit.

Adjusted almost all characters so that they can connect combos with Quick Attacks after a Breaker. Also, adjusted so that steps can be used to cancel after a Breaker.

Increased the recovery amount of the Guard Gauge. Increased the amount of Guard Gauge recovered when activating Burst Rebirth. Shortened the time it takes for Guard Gauge recovery to begin.

Reduce the modifier of Soul Rebirth, making it easier to extend combo damage. Significantly increased the multiplier for Spiritual Power acquisition during the effect duration.

Implemented a cooldown period with a decreasing correction to Spiritual Power acquisition when using Spiritual Pressure Moves. Using a Rebirth Action can overwrite the cooldown. However, if a Spiritual Pressure Move is used again while a Rebirth Action other than Soul Rebirth is active, the cooldown will trigger.

Unified the appearance position of Hohôs for all characters.

Unified the cancellable frames upon Counter activation, making it easier to transition into combos. Adjusted the damage stun time during Counter attacks, making it easier to connect combos with various attacks. Increased the recovery speed of the Rebirth Gauge upon Counter activation.

Game Mode Adjustments/Changes

Online Mode: Implemented RANK MATCH and RANKING in ONLINE mode.

Online UI: Changed the UI of the controlled character to be displayed on the left side regardless of whether it’s 1P or 2P during online battles.

Versus Mode: Changed the default battle time in VERSUS mode to 300 seconds.

Character Adjustments/Changes

Ichigo Kurosaki

Common

Stats: Increased the Fighting Spirit required for Awakening, Kikon Channel, and Spirit Drive.

Exclusive Ability: Increased the effect duration. Increased the damage amount increase multiplier and movement speed increase multiplier during the effect.

Normal State

Signature Move: Added frames during the charge animation where it can be cancelled with a step.

Awakening

Special Flash Attack: Increased the amount of movement at the beginning of the technique.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (Enhanced): Changed the damage behavior. Increased the damage stun time.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai)

Normal State, Awakened

Flash Attack: Increased the stun time.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the stun time. Increased the guard stun time while Spiritual Pressure Move 2 is active.

Signature Move (Charge): Increased the stun time. Can now be cancelled with a step only on hit.

Signature Move (Spiritual Pressure Move 2 Active): Increased the damage amount. Adjusted the combo scaling to decrease damage when incorporated into combos.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the gauge cost for each action while active.

Awakened

Fighting Spirit: Increased the Fighting Spirit required for Reawakening.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the guard stun time.

Signature Move: Fixed an issue where unintentional charge variations would occur with a slight charge action.

Ichigo Kurosaki (Final Getsugatensho)

Awakened

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Decreased the damage amount when the Conclusion Count is 0.

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the damage amount when the Conclusion Count is 0.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Decreased the damage amount when the Conclusion Count is 0. Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action when the Conclusion Count is 1.

Uryu Ishida

Common

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action when a counter judgment is established.

Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action when a counter judgment is established. Follow-up Hohô: Increased the stun time.

Awakened

Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the range.

Reawakened

Special Flash Attack (Various): Decreased the stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the range.

Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the range. Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the damage amount.

Hakugeki (Variation): Increased the stun time.

Yasutora Sado (Chad)

Common

Quick Attack: Increased the damage stun time of the final hit.

Dash Quick Attack: Increased the duration.

Flash Attack: Narrowed the width of the attack judgment.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Decreased the damage amount. Increased the damage stun time and decreased the guard stun time.

Special Flash Attack: Fixed an issue where the cancellable frames were delayed. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled into Spiritual Pressure Move 1 on hit or guard.

Signature Move: Increased the number of frames required for maximum charge. Decreased the damage ratio when not hitting at the root.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the slow effect duration on the opponent. Increased the additional damage multiplier. Made it cancellable only with Special Flash Attack and Breaker.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the grace period to transition to the enhanced version.

Awakened

Quick Attack: Increased the attack judgment. Adjusted the hit/guard stun difference to be advantageous.

Flash Attack: Increased the attack judgment.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage stun time.

Various Steps: Decreased the overall stun time.

Kisuke Urahara

Common

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the effect duration.

Yoruichi Shihoin

Common

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that the opponent cannot use Rebirth Actions until the end of the action when it hits.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Awakened

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to increase the root judgment. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Signature Move on hit or guard while Flash Master is activated.

Signature Move: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the range.

Renji Abarai

Normal State

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the duration. Adjusted the guard stun difference to be disadvantageous. Adjusted the hit/guard stun difference to be advantageous while Spiritual Pressure Move 2 is active.

Signature Move: Increased the cancellable time, damage stun time, and stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the invincibility time at the beginning of the technique.

Follow-up Hohô: Fixed an issue where it would not follow up normally due to specific inputs.

Awakened

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Decreased the duration.

Weakened

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the invincibility time at the beginning of the technique.

Rukia Kuchiki

Common

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Quick Attack and Flash Attack. Increased the stun time. Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that counter hits do not occur. Added counter hit attributes during the stun time.

Awakened

Signature Move (Charge Version): Adjusted so that it can be cancelled into Special Flash Attack. Increased the damage stun time. Decreased the guard stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled only with Special Flash Attack and Spiritual Pressure Move 2 on hit. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with a step only on hit.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the slow effect duration on the opponent at the time of occurrence only in the third stage. Increased the stun time only in the third stage.

Kikon Move 2: Decreased the stun time on hit.

Shuuhei Hisagi

Common

Exclusive Ability: Changed the specification so that fear is added when he uses Spiritual Pressure Move 1 and Spiritual Pressure Move 2.

Signature Move: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Rangiku Matsumoto

Common

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Decreased the damage.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the stun time.

Normal State

Signature Move: Increased the stun time.

Awakened

Signature Move: Increased the judgment of the ash area. Increased the duration of the ash area when pressing once or holding down. Increased the movement speed of the ash area that follows herself or the opponent.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Increased the damage stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Signature Move when a Counter judgment is established.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the additional damage caused by the ash area. Increased the guard crush amount. Increased the slow effect duration on the opponent at the time of occurrence.

Izuru Kira

Common

Flash Attack: Increased the stun time. Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time.

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted so that the opponent cannot use Rebirth Actions when a Counter judgment is established. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Spiritual Pressure Move 1 when a Counter judgment is established. Increased the damage stun time. Changed the damage behavior.

Signature Move (Short Press): Adjusted so that it occurs even on guard. Decreased the damage amount. Eliminated the minimum guaranteed damage.

Awakened

Exclusive Ability: Increased the debuff effect duration of Wabisuke.

Ikkaku Madarame

Common

Special Flash Attack: Shortened the retreat distance at the beginning and the subsequent advance distance. Removed the invincibility time at the beginning of the technique.

Awakened

Exclusive Ability: Increased the total amount of the Ryumon Gauge.

Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto

Common

Exclusive Ability: Adjusted so that the Hellfire State is released by hitting or receiving a Kikon Move.

Quick Attack: Decreased the damage stun time of the first hit.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (Various): Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (No Charge): Decreased the stun time.

Breaker: Adjusted so that the Inferno Gauge decreases on hit.

Normal State

Quick Attack: Decreased the guard stun time of the third hit. Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time in Hellfire State.

Awakened

Quick Attack: Increased the decrease amount of the Inferno Gauge. Increased the guard stun time of the second hit. Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time of the third hit.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time.

Signature Move: Increased the damage amount. Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Decreased the stun time. Decreased the increase amount of the Inferno Gauge. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Spiritual Pressure Move 1 and Spiritual Pressure Move 2.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (Various): Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Decreased the increase amount of the Inferno Gauge.

Soi Fon

Common

Flash Attack: Decreased the damage stun time when branching after using Signature Move once.

Signature Move: Increased the stun time during replenishment.

Awakened

Quick Attack: Increased the stun time of the third hit when following up after using Signature Move twice.

Signature Move: Increased the damage amount.

Gin Ichimaru

Common

Signature Move (Various): Increased the damage amount.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Delayed the occurrence of the technique.

Awakened

Exclusive Ability: Expanded the judgment of Dash Quick Attack, Quick Attack Second Hit, Quick Attack Third Hit, Flash Attack, Flash Attack Follow-Up, and Special Flash Attack in the Snake Possession state.

Flash Attack: Expanded the judgment of the edge.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage stun time when hitting the tip.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Flash Attack and Step when a counter is established.

Sosuke Aizen

Normal State

Stats: Decreased the amount of Reishi.

Exclusive Ability: Changed the conditions required to activate “Kyoka Suigetsu” from consuming 100% of the Rebirth Gauge to consuming 100% of the Rebirth Gauge when the Hôgyoku Fusion Level is 5.

Special Flash Attack (Haien): Increased the stun time.

Special Flash Attack (Senjukotentaiho): Increased the stun time.

Chrysalis State

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage stun time and decreased the guard stun time.

Awakened

Stats: Increased the multiplier for damage amount and damage received. Increased the Fighting Spirit required for Reawakening.

Exclusive Ability: Increased the increase amount of the Hôgyoku Fusion Level.

Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Reawakened

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled from Quick Attack and Flash Attack combos only on hit. Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the slow effect duration on the opponent at the time of occurrence.

Byakuya Kuchiki

Awakened

Quick Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Dash Quick Attack: Made the occurrence faster.

Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Increased the cancellable frames.

Signature Move: Fixed an issue where the attack judgment would appear out of alignment. Increased the stun time. Adjusted so that it cannot be cancelled into Quick Attack and Flash Attack.

Sajin Komamura

Normal State

Signature Move (Various): Decreased the stun time. Increased the damage stun time. Added minimum guaranteed damage. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled into Spiritual Pressure Move 1.

Normal State, Weakened

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage amount. Changed the damage motion to blow away.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Made the start time of the dark screen faster. Made the frames to which Super Armor is applied faster.

Awakened

Signature Move (Neutral): Expanded the attack judgment.

Shunsui Kyoraku

Common

Special Flash Attack: Increased the knockback amount on hit and guard.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the damage amount. Fixed an issue where the combo would be interrupted in the middle when used during a combo. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled from Quick Attack and Flash Attack combos.

Awakened

Stats: Increased the damage amount multiplier during Awakening.

Exclusive Ability: Increased the damage amount when outside the King of the Hill. Increased the Fighting Spirit acquisition amount when inside the King of the Hill. Increased the damage amount to reach the conditions for Chase the Devil. Increased the amount of Spiritual Power acquired when winning the Quick Comparison.

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with a step before occurrence.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the slow effect duration on the opponent only.

Kaname Tosen

Common

Special Flash Attack: Extended the retreat distance at the beginning and the subsequent advance distance. Removed the invincibility at the beginning of the technique. Increased the stun time. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with a step only on hit and guard.

Signature Move: Added the Spiritual Power acquisition amount when a Counter judgment is established.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Awakened

Exclusive Ability: Increased the initial area of the visible range. Shortened the time until the visible range reaches the maximum area.

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Common

Exclusive Ability: Increased the maintenance time of Tenso Jyurin, Control over Weather Level 3.

Quick Attack: Made the occurrence of the technique faster.

Awakened

Flash Attack: Increased the increase amount of the Tenso Jyurin Gauge.

Special Flash Attack (Various): Decreased the stun time. Increased the increase amount of the Tenso Jyurin Gauge.

Signature Move (Various): Decreased the stun time. Widened the distance that can be searched for the opponent at the fastest.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Decreased the stun time. Adjusted the hit/guard stun difference.

Kenpachi Zaraki

Common

Exclusive Ability: Increased the attack power increase value when the soul is reduced.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Made the frames that can be cancelled faster.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the damage stun time and guard stun time.

Awakened

Quick Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Increased the cancellable time to accept additional input. Adjusted so that it can be cancelled with Quick Attack when a branch action hits. Increased the stun time of the branch action.

Signature Move: Increased the Fighting Spirit acquisition amount of each attack. When receiving an attack, or when receiving an attack that exceeds the specified damage, the damage stun time of the action that branches out is increased, and it is adjusted so that it can be cancelled with a step on hit and guard.

Kikon Move 2: Decreased the stun time on hit.

Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Common

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Increased the guard stun time of the explosion judgment part after hitting. Changed the performance so that the ignition action can be activated only from some actions such as Quick Attack and Flash Attack.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted the combo scaling to make it easier to extend combo damage.

Awakened

Special Flash Attack: Increased the poison consumption cost.

Signature Move: Increased the damage amount.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Increased the poison consumption cost.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Increased the damage stun time of the explosion judgment part after hitting.

Kaien Shiba

Common

Flash Attack: Increased the stun time.

Signature Move (Various): Increased the stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the attack judgment to make it difficult to hit the opponent on the side.

Awakened

Signature Move (Various): Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Increased the stun time on hit and guard.

Shinji Hirako

Common

Flash Attack Follow-Up (Normal): Increased the damage stun time. Shortened the blow-away distance.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Decreased the stun time.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2 (Sakande Released): Increased the damage amount.

Awakened

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the attack judgment of Hiyori to extend the reach.

Coyote Stark

Normal State

Flash Attack: Made the occurrence of the technique faster.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Increased the stun time.

Special Flash Attack (No Charge): Increased the damage amount and guard crush amount.

Special Flash Attack (With Charge): Increased the damage amount and guard crush amount. Made it possible to step cancel. Increased the damage stun time.

Signature Move: Made the occurrence time until Spiritual Power can be acquired faster. Decreased the stun time after releasing.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the dark screen time.

Awakened

Flash Attack Follow-Up (No Wolf): Increased the damage stun time.

Signature Move (With Wolf, Neutral): Decreased the stun time. Increased the damage amount.

Signature Move (During Combo): Changed the damage behavior and increased the damage stun time. Made it possible to step cancel. Increased the minimum guaranteed damage.

Kikon Move 1: Changed the number of soul destructions from 5 to 6.

Tier Halibel

Common

Exclusive Ability: Increased the basic decrease amount of the Aura Gauge. Increased the value applied to the decrease amount according to the accumulation amount of the Aura Gauge. Set a cool time for the time when the Aura Gauge starts to decrease. Decreased the value that lowers the decrease amount of the Aura Gauge depending on his own Spiritual Power situation. Decreased the Aura Gauge acquisition amount ratio when guarded.

Flash Attack: Decreased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Decreased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the guard crush amount. Increased the stun time.

Signature Move (Flash Attack Button Variation): Decreased the guard crush amount. Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage. Increased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Decreased the damage amount. Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Normal State

Special Flash Attack: Increased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Awakened

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (Enhanced State): Increased the acquisition amount of the Aura Gauge.

Ulquiorra Shifar

Common

Stats: Decreased the Fighting Spirit required for Awakening and Kikon Channel.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Delayed the startup of the technique.

Normal State

Dash Quick Attack: Decreased the duration.

Awakened

Dash Quick Attack: Decreased the duration.

Signature Move (Various): Decreased the amount of his own spirit particle decrease.

Reawakened

Dash Quick Attack: Increased the duration.

Signature Move (Various): Decreased the amount of his own spirit particle decrease.

Follow-up Hohô: Adjusted so that Rebirth Actions cannot be used until the end of the action.

Nnoitora Gilga

Common

Signature Move: Can now be cancelled from Quick Attack and Flash Attack. If attacked while a Block Stock is acquired, the Block Stock will be lost.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Increased the slow effect duration that only affects the opponent.

Awakened

Exclusive Ability: Increased the damage amount of each action when the Six Arms are activated.

Quick Attack: Made the startup faster. Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Shortened the blow-away distance.

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Shortened the blow-away distance.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Made the frames to which Super Armor is applied faster when a Block Stock is available.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Made the frames to which Super Armor is applied faster when a Block Stock is available.

Grimmjow Jeagerjaques

Common

Exclusive Ability: Increased the acquisition amount of the Impulse Gauge due to damage received. Changed the attack judgment when entering the Annihilation State to an unblockable attribute. Enlarged the attack judgment when entering the Annihilation State.

Flash Attack Follow-Up: Increased the self-inflicted damage amount during the Decimation State.

Special Flash Attack: Increased the self-inflicted damage amount during the Decimation State. Decreased the guard stun time during the Decimation State.

Signature Move (Normal): Increased the acquisition amount of the Impulse Gauge.

Normal State

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the damage stun time and guard stun time during the Annihilation State.

Awakened

Special Flash Attack: Decreased the damage stun time during the Annihilation State.

Szayelaporro Grantz

Common

Exclusive Ability: Increased the number of Rokureichu planted by specific actions. Decreased the amount of Rokureichu required for Spiritual Pressure Understanding Level 2. Increased the amount of Rokureichu required for Spiritual Pressure Understanding Level 3.

Special Flash Attack: Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage. Decreased the guard stun time.

Signature Move: Increased the damage amount. Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage.

Follow-up Hohô: Fixed an issue where it would not branch normally due to specific inputs.

Awakened

Special Flash Attack (Various): Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach. Fixed an issue where branch attacks were not becoming combos on hit.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1 (Spiritual Pressure Understanding Level 2 or higher): Adjusted the combo scaling to make it difficult to extend combo damage.

Kikon Move 1: Increased the effect duration when destroying the Achilles tendon, humerus, and lungs with Teatro de Titere.

Hakugeki: Adjusted the attack judgment to extend the reach.

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Common

Flash Attack: Increased the stun time.

Flash Attack Follow-Up (When using Chase Stock): Increased the damage amount.

Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Adjusted so that it can be cancelled into Signature Move on hit.

Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Decreased the damage amount when activated with 2 or fewer Chase Stocks.

Awakened