Bleach Drops First Look at Ichigo’s Final Form Ahead of Anime Debut

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is currently in the works on making its come back for Part 4 of its new anime series, and the franchise has dropped the first look at Ichigo Kurosaki’s final form before it makes its official debut in the anime. Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in production on its fourth and likely final batch of episodes adapting the final arc of Tite Kubo’s original manga series. This means that fans will finally get to see the final battles and transformations that they have been waiting over a decade to see in action. This includes Ichigo’s final transformation too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has yet to reveal much from the coming wave of episodes since it was first announced to be in the works, but the first look at Ichigo’s final form comes from a rather surprising place. As the next DLC character for the Bleach: Rebirth of Souls fighting game, the Thousand-Year Blood War arc version of Ichigo will be joining the roster. Complete with all of his new abilities from the final arc, this also includes his final transformation in the series as well. But fair warning for major spoilers for anime fans.

What Is Ichigo’s Final Form?

Originally making its debut in Chapter 676 of Bleach‘s original manga series, Ichigo’s final form is a complete fusion of his Quincy, Hollow and Soul Reaper abilities. It never did get an official name for its debut, so fans over the years have since dubbed it the “Horn of Salvation” form after the name of the chapter it debuted in. It was a form that was in Bleach’s manga for fewer chapters than you’d suspect, and that was because the final fight with Yhwach ended up being sped towards its finale (making it one fight fans hope is extended for the anime).

Ichigo has yet to show off many of his new abilities after training with the members of Squad Zero as he has not been facing off against the Sternritter much. But that’s going to change with the final episodes as Ichigo and the others will be getting into some highly anticipated fights. Ichigo is not the only one who gets a brand new transformation before it’s all over, but Bleach: Rebirth of Souls fans will at least be able to see this final form in action well before it comes to the anime release.

When Does Bleach TYBW Part 4 Come Out?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity has yet to announce an official release date or window as of the time of this publication. You can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the new anime now streaming with Hulu in the United States (where you can also find the entire run of the original Bleach anime series), and Disney+ in international territories. It’s likely where the final batch of episodes will be found streaming when they premiere too.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is one of the many anime franchises teasing new updates coming later this July as part of Anime Expo 2025, so there’s a chance we could get an update on its release too. At the very least, a confirmation of a 2026 release date would go a long way towards hyping fans for the grand finale. Especially with the fact that there might be lots of new materials to look forward to when the anime finally returns to end Kubo’s long surviving saga.