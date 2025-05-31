Bleach Teases New Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 Update in July

Fans have been awaiting new information on the fourth and final part of Bleach’s Thousand-Year Blood War Arc for several months now. The third part was a dramatic conclusion to the “The Conflict” arc, setting up a confrontation between Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida. The series will continue the fight against Yhwach and the Quincies in Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity. Anime Expo 2025, the annual anime event held in California, is right around the corner, and we are sure to get exciting updates about several upcoming anime. For over three decades now, Anime Expo has celebrated Japanese pop culture, featured panels, held workshops, and so on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Lucky for us, Bleach is getting a separate panel in this year’s event. While the Expo will be held from July 3rd to July 6th, Bleach’s panel will be set up on July 4th at 4:45 PM – 5:35 PM. The official X account of the Expo shares all the details about the panel we need to know beforehand, including the location, JW Platinum Ballroom. The panel will not only share information about the final part but also include exclusive content and staff commentaries. The registration link and further details are also shared on the post for those who want to visit. The news will be shared globally on several platforms on the same day as it’s announced. We might get a teaser with more information about the final part of even a release window.

📣 Panel Announcement: Join us at Anime Expo for the BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War panel! 🎤⚔️Everything you need to know ⤵️ @VIZMedia



✅ Door giveaway for all attendees

✅ Announcements about the final part

✅ Exclusive content

✅ Staff commentaries

✅ Great prizes

✅ Stay… pic.twitter.com/CGTanVdiWs — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 30, 2025

What to Expect From Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4?

Bleach fans surely didn’t have it easy after the studio wrapped up the original anime in 2012 without adapting the final arc for over ten years. Now the TYBW Arc is closer to its ending than ever, and will even have slight changes from the controversial manga ending. During the serialization, the manga’s finale was met with heavy criticism for being anticlimactic. Not only that, but Kubo even confirmed in December 2024 that the final part will have a lot more non-manga content than the previous parts.

Viz Media / Pierrot Films

We may even get entire episodes of original scenes. Kubo has been a part of the anime’s production for the final arc, and has even created original designs of non-manga characters. The anime-only content also plays out well for the studio since they don’t have a lot of manga chapters to create a 13-episode season. The third part ends around Chapter 656 of the manga, so the fourth part has 30 chapters left to cover.

As hinted in Part 3, the final part will delve deeper into the history of the Soul King and the Soul Society while covering the final showdown between Ichigo and Yhwach. We will see the true extent of Ichigo’s powers and everything he has achieved after strengthening his resolve and even training with Squad Zero. It won’t just be our protagonist, but even the underrated characters will get a chance to shine in this epic war against the Quincies.