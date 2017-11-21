Blizzard Hosting Its Own Black Friday Sale

Not to be outdone by the various retailers that are offering up their own deals this week, Blizzard is hosting its own Black Friday event starting now and running through November 27th. During that time, fans can get their hands on some of the company’s most popular games and content for cheap, along with items from the Blizzard Gear store.

First up is Overwatch, and the company has offered the following deals through Battle.net:

Overwatchincludes 26 heroes, 21 different maps, eight match types, and endless fun for just $19.99 (reg. $39.99)

Overwatch: Game of the Year Editionincludes all excitement of Overwatch along with 10 Loot Boxes, five special hero skins, and in-game goodies for Heroes of the Storm, World of Warcraft, Diablo III, and StarCraft II for $29.99 (reg. $59.99).

Next up is something that World of Warcraft fans will definitely enjoy, as you can purchase the following goods over the next week:

Save 50% on World of Warcraft, which includes the base game and all expansions through Warlords of Draenor and lets you play up to level 100. (World of Warcraft Legion: expansion sold separately.)

World of Warcraft Sale Price: $9.99 (reg. $19.99)

Explore the Broken Isles, play as the Demon Hunter class, and experience the latest chapter in the saga with savings of 50% on World of Warcraft: Legion. (Requires World of Warcraft, sold separately.)

Legion (Standard Edition) Sale Price: $24.99 (reg. $49.99)

Legion Digital Deluxe Sale Price: $44.99 (reg. $69.99)

Next up are a number of Heroes of the Storm discounts, including deals on bundles, Heroes, skins, mounts and stimpacks. They’re broken down below:

Get the Legends Bundle for 3500 Gems and save 31% on a combined purchase of Jaina, Li-Ming, D.Va, Muradin, and Diablo. The bundle also includes a selection of legendary skins: Abyssal Dreadlord Jaina, First Ascendant Templar Li-Ming, D.Va the Destroyer, Mauradin Marudin, and Nightmare Prime Evil Diablo. You’ll also get an Angry Cloud mount in the package!

We’re also offering a Skin Bundle for 900 Gems—a 29% discount—that includes the following: Oni Genji, Skeletal Raven Sylvanas, Dark Auriel, Blackrock Garrosh, Shadow Priestess Tyrande, Dark Seraphim Tyrael, Deadwalker Warmatron Cassia, Dominion Elite Agent Nova, Ashen Hellflame Nazeebo, and Black Grand Marshall Uther.

The following Heroes, skins, and mounts are available for 50% off their Gem costs till November 28.

Heroes

Gul’dan



Tracer



Butcher



Greymane



Morales

Skins

Apothecary Morales



Gold StormPunk Kael’thas



Jasper Frostlord Rexxar



Emberlord Zul’jin



Sakura Auriel



Neon Spectre Tracer



Tangerine Mad Martian Gazlowe



Sharkmouth D.Va



Raider Rexxar



Enraged Butcherlisk

Mounts

Nimbus Cloud



Neutron Space Lord’s Starbreaker



Felsaber

Finally, you can get a 360 Day Stimpack for 6000 Gems—a 33% discount!

Last but certainly not least, Blizzard has several items available through the Blizzard Gear Store, with different sale items all this week, and several lined up for Cyber Monday. You can check out the store at the link above.