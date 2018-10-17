Blizzard Dispels ‘Diablo’ BlizzCon Rumors

Blizzard shared a new blog post on Wednesday to clear up some Diablo rumors surrounding BlizzCon 2018.

The annual convention for Blizzard’s biggest games like the Diablo series and Overwatch isn’t far away, and as the date draws nearer, multiple rumors about the future of the Diablo series have garnered attention. Blizzard’s schedule for the upcoming event set aside some time for a “What’s Next” presentation for the series, an event expected to contain new details about Blizzard’s next Diablo project. Blizzard’s store also featured different products that seemed to be part of something called the “Reign of Terror” set, but Blizzard dispelled that rumor following speculation about the merch alluding to a new game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In its most recent post shared on Wednesday, Blizzard addressed the rumors as a whole and said that it currently has “multiple teams working on different Diablo projects” and can’t wait to tell fans about them, but added that it’ll only do so “when the time is right.”

BlizzCon 2018 is almost here, and we want to take a moment to clarify what Diablo fans can expect this year. ➡️ //t.co/zvDgxauWQl pic.twitter.com/BE2MGh385h — Diablo (@Diablo) October 17, 2018

“We know what many of you are hoping for and we can only say that ‘good things come to those who wait,’ but evil things often take longer,” Blizzard‘s clarification post said. “We appreciate your patience as our teams work tirelessly to create nightmarish experiences worthy of the Lord of Terror.”

Blizzard did give some hope for new announcements though saying that the developer won’t be ready to announce all of the projects it has in the works but does “intend to share some Diablo-related news with you at the show.”

BlizzCon 2018 will bring at least one confirmed Diablo-related event though, and that’s the release of Diablo III on the Nintendo Switch. Blizzard and Nintendo recently unveiled the Diablo III: Eternal Collection for the Nintendo Switch, and Blizzard says that people are more than welcome to bring their Switch devices to BlizzCon to play the Diablo game when it releases at the start of BlizzCon.

“November 2 will be an especially diabolical date—not only is it the first day of BlizzCon, it’s also when Diablo III arrives on the Nintendo Switch. If you’re planning to pick up the game (the digital download will be available starting at midnight on launch day) and are joining us in Anaheim, be sure to bring your console. We’d love to slay some demons with you on the show floor.”

Diablo III is scheduled to release for the Nintendo Switch on November 2nd alongside the start of BlizzCon 2018.