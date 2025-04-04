GTA 5 Gets Xbox Game Pass Release Date

Grand Theft Auto 5 is one of the most popular games of all time, due to its amazing story and its Online play, which has continuously received updates for the game’s incredible twelve year run. Even with Grand Theft Auto 6 right around the corner with a 2025 release date, Grand Theft Auto 5 still receives a steady player count. The game’s large player base is likely to get a whole lot larger, as Microsoft has just announced a release date for Grand Theft Auto 5‘s return to the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass services.

Game Pass, the subscription-based service ran by Microsoft, gives players on Xbox consoles or Windows PCs access to a massive library of popular games for just $10 a month. The exact amount of games available to players on Game Pass is estimated to be around 400. As of April 15th, Grand Theft Auto 5 will be joining this roster and made available to anyone with a Game Pass subscription.

GRAND THEFT AUTO V IS COMING TO GAME PASS APRIL 15: https://t.co/DppIecOSWc pic.twitter.com/4d2w33tCnS — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) April 3, 2025

This is not the first time Grand Theft Auto 5 has been available on Game Pass, with the title actually having been removed from the service in January of 2023. It is not clear why the game was removed, or what changed to allow it to return two years later. However many speculated that Rockstar Games was behind both decisions, potentially looking to increase Grand Theft Auto 5 sales. Sales for Grand Theft Auto 5, as well as transactions in its online service, have been a massive revenue stream for Rockstar games, and it is projected that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be even more lucrative.

Players with the PC version of Game Pass will given access to the enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto 5, a version of the game with enhanced visuals and better loading times and handling compared to the 2013 release. Players will have full access to both the game’s campaign and online mode, featuring all of the latest online updates, including Hao’s Special Works Vehicles and more. PC Game Pass players will have full access to cross play with players on Steam or Epic Games versions of Grand Theft Auto 5.

It is currently unclear how long Grand Theft Auto 5 will remain on Game Pass or if it will be removed in the future.

