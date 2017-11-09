Blizzard Gave Trolls Heavy Comeuppance At Blizzcon This Past Weekend

The yearly BlizzCon event that Blizzard hosts in Anaheim every year is one of the most highly regarded fan shows out there. Every year, thousands of fans of Blizzard’s games converge on the event, showing their appreciation for their franchises at panels, showing off with cosplay, and enjoying upcoming stuff in their favorite titles, like Overwatch and World of Warcraft.

But, like always, there are those trolls out there who simply live to be jerks, insulting people in chat and letting female players have it just because, well, they’re female. Fortunately, Blizzard made it very clear during the show this weekend that they just weren’t having it with trolls.

PCGamesN recently reported on certain trolls at the event, who were engaging in game demos and letting people have it with negative, abusive comments in chat. They figured they were safe since these were on-floor demos where they didn’t have to worry about getting discovered. Boy, were they wrong.

A streamer by the name of Broximar noted that security was keeping a close watch on these online conversations, and acted very quickly to take care of the trolls. He noted, “I like knowing trolls who were typing horrible things into chat during BlizzCon demos were removed from the con and stripped of their badge.” (You can see the tweet below.)

I like knowing trolls who were typing horrible things into chat during BlizzCon demos were removed from the con and stripped of their badge. — Jesse (@Broximar) November 6, 2017

Security was very tight at the show this year (maybe too much at times, but that’s how Blizzard wanted it), and officers wasted no time tracking down these trolls, escorting them out of the building and removing their badges.

Broximar also made note that security was also “monitoring chat logs at the convention,” and possibly keeping tabs on BattleNet accounts for future punishment down the road.

Blizzard has been vehemently trying to track down trolls in certain games, particularly Overwatch, in an effort to make their experiences a little more comforting for players, male and female alike. We’ve heard some of the trolling that female players have gone through in particular, and it’s horrible. Hopefully, the publisher is making changes for the better, and putting these trolls exactly where they deserve to be – out on their butts.

Here’s looking forward to another great BlizzCon in 2018, with a far lesser amount of those trolls.