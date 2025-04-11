Nintendo Switch 2 Leak Reveals Major Surprise for NES Fans

A new report about the Nintendo Switch 2 may have just leaked a major surprise being cooked up by Nintendo for NES fans. Nintendo’s whole brand is built on nostalgia and legacy. Those that buy Nintendo hardware are primarily buying it to play the latest Nintendo games, most of which are new installments in series that date many years back. Series like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, and many of the tentpole Nintendo series have been around since the NES and SNES days. Nostalgia is the cornerstone of the Nintendo brand, and during the Nintendo Switch it really leaned into this with Nintendo Switch Online. And this is set to continue with the Nintendo Switch 2.

To this end, there is a new report that may leak Nintendo’s future plans with the NES specifically. The report comes the way of a fairly well-known Nintendo leaker, Nash Weedle. According to the insider, a new version of the NES classic controller is coming with the Nintendo Switch 2 that will add USB charging, something Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have requested in the past.

If there are any other changes being made, the report does not mention them. That said, this would be a very welcomed upgrade. Primarily because the current NES Controllers, while set to be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2, would not be able to be charged without the current Switch accessory for it. This upgrade would solve this.

That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. The source in question has proven to be reliable in the past, on several occasions, but their track record is not bulletproof. Further, all things are subject to change. This could be true and representative of Nintendo’s intention, but plans change all the time, especially when said plans have not been made public.

Speaking of Nintendo, it has not commented on this report in any capacity. We do not suspect this will change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

