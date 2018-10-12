Blizzard Responds to ‘Diablo’ Reign of Terror Leak

BlizzCon is less than a month away, and the team over at Blizzard has already confirmed numerous times already that we’ve got some major Diablo news coming our way. That’s why when the Blizzard Store suddenly had Diablo: Reign of Terror merch, the Internet collectively lost its mind. Sadly, Blizzard has confirmed that this was no leak, and these items weren’t uploaded by accident.

The story began over on Resetera when a screenshot of the store was post by user Nirolak. With several items being tagged with “Diablo: Reign of Terror,” fans immediately began to speculate that one of the major announcements in store was going to be a new game with that title. Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case.

“These are names and copy used for some of the new products available at BlizzCon this year, and not direct references to content at the show,” a Blizzard representative told GameSpot.

So, no new game, at least not in relation to Reign of Terror. Still, we know there are still some big reveals left ahead. With a new animated series reportedly in the works over at Netflix camp and the Nintendo Switch port on the way, it’s got us curious about what these other reveals could possibly be.

As far as the news that more announcements are on the way, we knew something was up when the team had numerous new job listings go live earlier this year. Following the speculation surrounding the new job posts, we had confirmation from the team at Blizzard themselves.

“[W]e have multiple Diablo projects in the works. Some of them are going to take longer than others. But we may have some things to show you later this year. We hope you stay tuned, while we work to bring these Diablo experiences to life. None of this would be possible without the support that you have shown us for over 20 years,” Diablo Community Manager Brandy Camel said back in August in an update video.

