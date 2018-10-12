Blizzard Responds to ‘Diablo 3’ Cross-Play Rumors

Earlier today we reported the possibility of cross-play becoming available for Diablo III based on a recent interview with a representative from Blizzard. Now we’ve got confirmation on whether or not the feature will be coming to the popular game straight from the source.

Though the team over at Blizzard is onboard with the idea of cross-play, unfortunately it’s just not happening at this time. Blizzard reached out to us with the following statement, “While we love the idea of bringing our players together across platforms, we do not have any plans to implement cross-platform gameplay for Diablo at this time.”

The rumor began when a Blizzard rep sat down with Business Insider to discuss the franchise with BlizzCon just around the corner. With Sony having recently done a complete 180 with their stance regarding cross-play, the topic of opening up those platform gates did come up. When asked if Diablo III cross-platform play would be something we see in the future, they responded that it was “a question of when, not if.”

Naturally this stirred up excitement about what that could mean for the franchise, especially with the Diablo III Nintendo Switch port coming soon. Alas, it’s simply not meant to be at the moment but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still some amazing reveals coming next month!

In case you missed the big Sony announcement that turned the industry on its head, the team announced earlier last month their plans to make cross-play with their platform a reality, beginning with Fortnite. In a recent blog post, they mentioned “The first step will be an open beta beginning today for Fortnite that will allow for cross platform gameplay, progression and commerce across PlayStation 4, Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and Mac operating systems. We see the beta as an opportunity to conduct thorough testing that ensures cross-platform play is best on PlayStation, while being mindful about the user experience from both a technical and social perspective.”

Are you disappointed to see the clarification regarding cross-play? Which other online games would you like to see emerge with the highly anticipated cross-play feature? Sound off with your thoughts on the comment section below!