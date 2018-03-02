Blizzard Posts an Interesting Diablo Tease, And We’re Wondering What’s Up

Anytime that Blizzard has any kind of announcement, it sends fans into a tizzy. Just look at what the initial Overwatch announcement did, or, for that matter, whenever the publisher has something new for World of Warcraft. It’s almost enough for some to call a national holiday.

But the company’s latest tease is somewhat…interesting. The company recently took to Twitter to indicate something regarding Diablo, as you can see from the tweet below. It simply notes, “Sweet dreams,” and then shows some demon-related nightlight being switched on and off. (Note the use of the word “switch” there.)

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this isn’t any sort of concrete announcement, it could very well tie in with our previous story, where we noted that Diablo III might be making its way to Nintendo Switch. That report was provided by Neoseeker, who noted, “Blizzard is looking to implement local play with multiple Switches, allowing you to team up for local co-op action as you run around Sanctuary to stop Diablo.”

Now, we know that classics can hold up well on the Switch, as Bethesda’s recent port of the hit shooter Doom has proven. And the Switch would be an ideal home for Blizzard‘s fare, even though the company denied the possibility of Hearthstone finding a home on the system. (For the time being, at least.)

But the question is, will Blizzard be making some sort of announcement soon regarding the port? Or might it wait until E3, when it’s likely to get more traction making the announcement during Nintendo‘s online Direct special? Or maybe we might not even hear anything until BlizzCon, where the company saves up its biggest announcements for the year.

Maybe we’re overthinking all of this, and the company might just be advertising Diablo night lights – which we’d totally be down with, by the way. But if a Diablo port were to happen for the console, we’d love to hear about it sooner rather than later. Fingers crossed on the former.

In the meantime, you can check out Diablo III: Reaper of Souls for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.