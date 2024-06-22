Blizzard Warns Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and More Games Will Be Impacted by Maintenance Soon
Blizzard's planned datacenter maintenance will impact most of their games and services for a few hours on June 24th.
Blizzard has announced that they will be carrying out a round datacenter maintenance next week, which will notably affect most of their games and services. The official announcement notes that "While this maintenance is primarily focused on Battle.net infastructure in the Americas region, we anticipate that there will be disruptions across multiple global services such as logins, account management, and the Battle.net shop." Blizzard also notes that games that are not fully offline may experience limited features and services during this maintenance period, including matchmaking, starting new multiplayer games, and completing in-game purchases – though the maintenance period will only last a few hours on a singular day for the entire process, so players won't be limited for long.
The list of games and services impacted and the times players can expect maintenance to be carried out follows:
- Battle.net: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, New logins unavailable during this time
- Battle.net Shop: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Services unavailable during this time
- Diablo II: Resurrected: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- Diablo III: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
Diablo IV: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- Diablo Immortal: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- World of Warcraft: Classic: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- Hearthstone: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
Overwatch 2: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, New logins unavailable during this time
- Heroes of the Storm: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- StarCraft: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, New logins unavailable during this time
- StarCraft II: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
- WarCraft III: Reforged: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, New logins unavailable during this time
Call of Duty: 06/24/2024 6:30AM – 06/24/2024 10:00AM, Game unavailable during this time
The times noted for the Blizzard maintenance are in PDT.
