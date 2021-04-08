Massive World of Warcraft Lich King Arthas Statue Kicks Off Blizzard From The Vault Series

Back in February, Blizzard launched a bunch of exciting new merch as part of their 30th anniversary celebrations. This included the Arthas Helm of Domination Blizzard exclusive replica, which you can order right here for $299.99. However, Blizzard went a step further today with the World of Warcraft Lich King Arthas Premium Statue, which measures a whopping 26-inches high and weighs over 40 pounds.

The release of this immense statue kicks off Blizzard's From the Vault limited release series, which will feature a monthly drop of themed collectibles based on popular titles like World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, and more. These drops will occur on the second Thursday of every month running through November 2021.

In addition to the statue, the From the Vault drop for April also includes an original concept 8"x10" art print of of Prince Arthas complete with Blizzard's 30th anniversary logo. Apparently, prints like this will be a staple of the From the Vault series, and each one will only be available to order for 30 days.

You can place and order for the Lich King Arthas statue here at Blizzard Gear Store for $1099.99. The Prince Arthas print can be ordered here for $29.99. You can keep tabs on future From the Vault drops right here. Note that shipping is free on all orders over $25 when you use the code BLIZZ25 at checkout.

Additional images of the statue and the print are available in the gallery below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.