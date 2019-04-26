BlizzCon 2019 Dates Revealed, Tickets Go on Sale Soon

BlizzCon is the hot spot for all things Blizzard Entertainment every year. The devs come to bring fans news about their favorite franchises, while the fans are there to learn more and celebrate said franchises. That said, BlizzCon 2019 now has a concrete place on the calendar, as Blizzard has officially announced which days the event will be taking place. In addition to this, tickets will be going on sale in the very near future, so you will definitely want to be prepared for when that takes places in order to ensure you make it to this year’s event.

Taking to the BlizzCon website, Blizzard revealed all of the details fans have been wanting to know. For starters, BlizzCon 2019 will be taking place on November 1st and 2nd, with October 31st being reserved for the BlizzCon Pregame Festivities, which is set to take place from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. PDT. “This casual gathering will give everyone a place to meet up and hang out with friends, enjoy food and drinks, and do a /readycheck before the main event begins Friday morning,” reads the website.

As for the main event that is BlizzCon 2019, there will be three different ways that fans can experience the fun. “As BlizzCon has expanded and evolved, we’ve heard from guests and attendees that they’d be interested in more options and conveniences for navigating the show and exploring at a different pace,” the website states. To address this, fans can either get a BlizzCon Pass, a BlizzCon Portal Pass, or attend the BlizzCon Benefit Dinner.

As for tickets, there will be two different times that they go on sale. The first time will take place on Saturday, May 4th at 10 a.m. PDT, with the second taking place on Wednesday, May 8th at 7 p.m. PDT. You can read all about BlizzCon 2019, ticket sales, and more on the event’s website.

