Bloodborne Insider Shares Update on Rumored Sequel Ahead of Elden Ring

The Bloodborne 2 rumors are back, alongside rumors about the original game, ahead of FromSoftware’s newest game, Elden Ring. Elden Ring is out on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X in six days. It remains to be seen what type of post-launch support the game will get, and it remains to be seen what FromSofrware does next. That said, according to a new rumor, it will have absolutely nothing to do with Bloodborne. We’ve been heard about Bloodborne 2 for years. We’ve also been hearing about Bloodborne being ported to PS5 and/or PC for years as well. So far, nothing has come from any of these rumors, and it sounds like this isn’t going to change anytime soon.

The latest rumor comes the way of leaker Omnipotent, best known for their various leaks and rumors pertaining to Elden Ring. According to the leaker, of the two possibilities, a sequel is more likely, but right now both are just that, possibilities. In other words, the leaker claims they’ve heard nothing in the works for Bloodborne.

“Never say never I guess, and it’s definitely far more likely than any sequel but with that being said. In my entire time as an ‘insider’ I’ve been privy to a lot of stuff that From oftware has worked on or been even somewhat related to in the past few years, Sekiro and Elden Ring being the big ones obviously, but also Demon’s Souls Remake, Dark Souls Remastered, Metal Wolf Chaos, Deracine, and stuff that hasn’t even been announced yet. While I don’t know every detail of everything, and some things I’ve known far more about than others, I’ve never come across anything being done with Bloodborne, even when actively seeking it out, multiple times, over a period of years. Sequel, Remaster, PC port, even a patch. Never have I heard a peep about anything, at least not from a concretely reliable place. So, do with that information what you will.”

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt, just like every previous rumor about the series. At this point, we have conflicting information from a variety of sources. Usually, where there’s this much smoke, there’s fire, but Omnipotent is widely considered one of the better sources when it comes to FromSoftware.

